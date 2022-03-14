FLORISSANT • In an effort to share their passion for healthy living, Ryan and Jen Conley have opened The Farmacy at 18172 Teller County One in Florissant.
A grand opening was held March 5 for the shop, a combination produce store and CBD dispensary. The Conleys sell home-grown produce as well as hemp products and CBD items from their business Namasayin Farms.
In a Facebook post, Ryan Conley described The Farmacy as “An apothecary style farm store featuring all of our amazing CBD products as well as farm fresh organic vegetables, eggs, mutton, lamb, jellies, jams, pickled stuff, ferments, soaps, lotions, a beauty line, shirts, hats, hoodies, veggie starts, hand made jewelry, candles, house plants and much much more! All grown or made by us at our farm!”
The couple are also offering space to other vendors and so far, six have joined them: Schofield Homestead with homemade soaps, and hair and beard oils; Bombtanicals Body Care; Made in the Mountains, featuring handmade crafts utilizing aspen wood and other fine materials; The Mountain Woodchic, highlighting unique art and home décor; and Nature’s Treasures, with items made from mountain materials.
The Conleys have owned and operated Namasayin’ Farms for seven years in Florissant after relocating from Florida. Ryan was born and raised in Orlando, Fla., and operated a landscaping business in Lake City, Fla., for more than 12 years. An avid snow boarder, Ryan Conley visited Colorado regularly durinfg that time and ultimately decided to move his family to the Florissant area. He and Jen have six children.
“I like helping people live healthy lives and the attitude of keeping people alive for profit, is not good,” said Conley on his reason for opening the store.
They are awaiting delivery of a freezer that will allow them to sell local meats including lamb, pork, beef and yak. They also plan to sell farm fresh chicken eggs and Microvora Gourmet Mushrooms to compliment the variety of vegetables available, now as well as vegetable plant starts to grow your own.
The Conleys are working hard at having items available from farm to table as well as through their CBD dispensary, which they said was made possible through the 2018 Farm Bill. They have smokable hemp as well as numerous CBD products, from muscle rubs to a variety of relaxants and other products.
The Farmacy is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.