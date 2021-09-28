Science and artistry on wheels, Fossil Mobile is a classroom in a former school bus that’s ready to go on the road. A project of Florissant Fossil Quarry and the Clare family, the bus is an opportunity show-and-tell for plants and insects that are between 35 to 38 million years old.
Embedded in layers of shale, the fossils shelter the paleontology data of the late Eocene Age. “There was a series of volcanoes that rained ash over Florissant Lake until eventually the lake was filled in with the mud and debris,” said Nancy Clare Anderson, who has generational ties to the quarry.
The quarry on 50 acres has been in the Clare family since Anderson’s parents, the late Gene Clare, and his wife, Toni, made the lucky purchase in the late 1950s. Today, Toni remains a vital part of the educational venue.
The idea for the mobile bus springs from the family’s frustration over school field trips that have been shortened, often due to the lack of enough buses in the Woodland Park School District. “The students would get up here and then have to leave by 2 p.m.,” Anderson said, adding that the buses were needed for the regular daily routes.
On the plus side, the quarry stayed open during the summer when the pandemic shutdowns were still in effect in most places. “We were able to maintain social distance and we sterilized our tools,” she said.
With the bus, Anderson plans to drive the classroom to the students. “We want to give an educational experience of the treasure in our backyard, called the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument,” Anderson said.
The quarry is adjacent to the national monument, and due to the purchase by the elder Clares, the land is rich with fossils. “We were lucky enough to have a shoreline of Florissant Lake,” Anderson said. “We still have paleontologists who come here from all over the world to visit Mom at the quarry.”
While visitors cannot take fossils from Florissant Fossil Beds, they can dig for and keep fossils at the quarry, courtesy of the Clare family.
The mobile classroom is a family affair. Anderson’s sister, Dixie K. Clare, a well-known area artist/muralist, and Joseph Gourniak, a cousin who flew in from Pennsylvania, painted the exterior with scenes of the past, the lake, the flowers, and of the present, the mountain range. Bailey Restoration of Florissant prepared the exterior to provide the surface for the mural.
Dave Henry of Florissant designed and crafted the interior classroom, with cabinets of barn wood and windows of plexiglass. Inside, students can view the freshwater fossils up close through a microscope, bugs, leaves, flowers, insects and spiders.
The mobile classroom is available by calling 719-748-3275, by emailing FlorissantFossils@yahoo.com. The website for the quarry is FlorissantFossilQuarry.com.