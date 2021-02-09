There’s no doubt about it, 2020 was one of the most challenging years in health care. Still, in the midst of a deadly global pandemic, I’m proud to say 2020 was also one of the most progressive, successful years in the history of Teller Regional Emergency Medical Services. The Regional EMS team includes EMS agencies from Manitou Springs west through Teller County and parts of Park and Douglas counties.
Collaboration, education, and innovation are just some of the words that come to mind when reflecting on the year. Eighteen agencies — three in El Paso County, one in Douglas County, two in Park County and 12 in Teller County — came together to ensure those who live and work in the area received the best, and safest, care possible.
To say EMS clinicians were faced with a steep and demanding learning curve — especially early on in the COVID-19 pandemic — is an understatement. A few of the many challenges included staying protected while working in enclosed spaces in patients’ homes as well as during ambulance transport; having to make decisions rapidly and act decisively with little definitive information; and performing decontamination/disinfection on vehicles and equipment.
There was a constant onslaught of new — and sometimes competing — information and recommendations that came out at a pace never before seen, and it all impacted EMS and how providers approached their jobs. All of the information and recommendations had to be rapidly evaluated, integrated into existing operational plans, and rolled out to the EMS agencies and providers as quickly as possible.
Residents of the area can — and should — be proud of how everyone rose to the challenge. Under the leadership of Dr. Jeremy DeWall, medical director for both Teller County and Regional EMS, and agency leadership, it was a year of accomplishment and recognitions in a time of uncertainty and unknowns.
Among the highlights:
Implemented education on PPE donning and doffing to ensure everyone in EMS had the necessary personal protective equipment and knew how to properly use it. As such, very few EMS clinicians became infected with COVID-19 and no providers suffered from COVID-19 death. This led to a continued resilience of EMS throughout the region to respond to calls.
Expanded existing partnerships with other agencies to help launch a COVID-19 testing site. This included training and certification of EMS clinicians for performing COVID-19 swab collections.
Educated the public, with the assistance of Search and Rescue and the Pikes Peak Medical Task Force, about backcountry rescues, and how COVID-19 could impact search-and-rescue efforts for both visitors and residents.
Collaborated on creating airway protection boxes to protect EMS clinicians during high-risk intubation procedures, as well as to allow for enhanced care to patients with potential COVID-19. UCHealth funded their manufacturing and donated them to multiple agencies. Teller County also purchased several airway protection boxes for multiple first responder agencies.
Received recognition during the pandemic to include State of Colorado/Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado state EMS awards. Recipients included Illa Brown of Ute Pass Regional Health Service District, who was honored as the Dr. Gerald Gordon EMS Instructor of Year; James McLaughlin of Ute Pass Regional Health Service District, who received the first ever State Community Paramedic Award; and Linda Radice of Manitou Springs Fire Department who received the Francis Mildred Roth Women in EMS Award. Numerous other EMS clinicians received the Regional Plains to Peaks RETAC awards as well.
Launched EMS telehealth services through a pilot program, which offered alternative health care options for care for residents in rural areas as well as patients afraid to seek hospital and clinic medical care due to COVID-19. This option gives a safe option for patients to be evaluated in their home by a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician along with a Community Paramedic. In working with the Lieutenant Governor’s Office grant along with a Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor Mine grant, this program is currently being expanded to citizens and visitors in Manitou Springs, Northern Teller County, Southern Teller County and Guffey areas.
Expanded state emergency waivers that allowed for EMS to perform essential, critical care procedures necessary during the pandemic, including COVID-19 swab collection and vaccination administration, while upholding and meeting state EMS standards.
Developed of a peer support system through multiple EMS agencies in the region to support our EMS clinicians with support resources for COVID-19 and beyond.
Also, Ute Pass Regional Health Service District received one of the first Community Integrated Healthcare Services licenses to provide scheduled and other community paramedic services to northern Teller County and parts of El Paso, Douglas, and Park counties.
These accomplishments could not have been done without the commitment of all who serve in our EMS agencies, as well as those who support our EMS agencies. Nor could it have happened without Dr. DeWall’s leadership and passion for serving rural areas.
DeWall has been a physician for more than 13 years and was a paramedic prior to receiving his medical degree. DeWall is both board-certified in Emergency Medicine as well as subspecialty board-certified in Emergency Medical Services. DeWall’s commitment to EMS is evident by his inclusion, in 2020, as a Fellow of the Academy of Emergency Medical Services, one of six physicians in Colorado with this recognition of service. In addition to practicing at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, he’s currently also president for the National Association of EMS Physicians, Colorado Chapter.
I personally would like to say thank you to all Emergency Medical Services leadership, clinicians and support personnel. None of your hard work has gone unnoticed. Your efforts have touched numerous lives across the region and our community owes you a debt of gratitude. Thank you for your committed service and perseverance.
Jeffery S. Force, MS, NRP, is Director of Emergency Medical Services and Center for EMS Excellence, UCHealth’s southern region.