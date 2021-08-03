It was just like old times in Green Mountain Falls Saturday, when people filled the town to celebrate the 83rd annual Bronc Day.
There was plenty to see and do, beginning with the parade along Ute Pass Avenue when firefighters throw candy to children, although some adults grabbed a few.
Perhaps for the first time, parade Grand Marshal Clay Gafford and his dog, Lilly, walked, rather than rode in a grand carriage of some kind, as royalty did in the past.
There were children, a pig, some jailbirds accompanied by the El Paso County Sheriff, and strolling minstrels.
While there were no horses this year, the town sent a pooper scooper, just in case. The scooper sounded something like Trustee Katharine Guthrie who carried a garbage can and a couple of shovels.
Firefighters from Cascade, Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park, and paramedics from Ute Pass Regional Health Service District were the heroes of the day, riding along with thank-you banners on the engines.
After the parade there were vendors stationed along Lake Street with Ted Newman taking a break from playing in The Pantry Gardens to sing and play his guitar at the Farm Stand.
Deputies from the sheriff’s office offered rides for children in the little toy car, with flashing lights and a siren.
The day ended with a splash, literally, as Mayor Jane Newberry, Town manager Angie Sprang and Church in the Wildwood Pastor Darlene Avery volunteered to be dunked in the dunk tank. Town clerk Matt Gordon was on hand as the cheerleader.
Margaret Peterson and a team of volunteers put on a successful event.