One of our most important services at Teller Senior Coalition, providing meals to seniors who are homebound, got a boost this fall. We requested “winter care package” items from the community to support those who will likely be shut in for the winter or have limited income. People responded in-kind by dropping off their items at our location, 750 East Highway 24 in Woodland Park. We were able to provide care packages to everyone we had on our list, and even added a few more names, thanks to the generous donations!
We give back in a number of ways and volunteers make it easier. They help by giving seniors rides, delivering food or installing grab bars in residences to keep seniors safe. Volunteers are appreciated and included in all our special events. TSC’s board of directors acknowledges our volunteers in our annual report. We are developing new ways to involve the community in our mission for 2020. Volunteers can assist with outreach and marketing if these are their specialties and they’d like to be involved. Connect with me and let’s talk about the opportunities. There are so many ways you can make a difference in the lives of the people we serve. A little bit goes a long way.
TSC provides services to enable seniors to remain independent in their homes. These services include door-to-door transportation, delivered meals, respite for caregivers, homemaking services and handyman services. TSC also operates a public shuttle service in Woodland Park. Some transportation is provided to the general public for a small fare, but seniors (age 60 or over) typically are not charged. Call 719-687-3330 to learn more.
Our clients start with a discussion with our case manager. She assesses their needs and offers referrals for services either through TSC or through other organizations that support seniors. We partner with other organizations in the community by being a part of the Golden Bridge Network, Teller County Resource Group and the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. Lately, we’ve also been involved with a number of craft fairs in the area selling lotions and creams as a fundraiser but also to share information on our services. In January, we are part of a program to train people about using social media to expand visibility.
I’ve been blessed to take on the role of executive director for TSC to assist one of our most vulnerable groups in the community, the elderly. This group is getting larger and so our mission continues to expand. We believe all seniors should live with independence and dignity. Visit us at tellerseniorcoalition.org and see why.
Kathy Lowry served on the TSC Board starting in 2015, joined the staff in 2016 and was appointed executive director in June. She has a background in banking, investments and financial planning.