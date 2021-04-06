Illegal immigrants are streaming through our nation’s southern border by the thousands. In the two short months of the Biden-Harris Administration, illegal immigration has reached a 20-year high. Smugglers and human traffickers are pouncing on the opportunity. More than 13,000 children are being detained in facilities after crossing the border from Mexico to the United States. Some as young as 6 years old entered unaccompanied by a parent.
This crisis is a direct result of the Biden-Harris Administration’s dangerous and destructive immigration agenda.
Although radical leftists would say the Bible has no relevance to issues of national debate, the truth is it actually offers balanced wisdom that can light the way forward, not just as individuals, but as a country.
On the one hand, the Bible teaches that we must provide equal justice, protection and compassion on all immigrants who have come to our nation legally. Leviticus 19:33-34 makes this clear: “And if a stranger sojourn with thee in your land, ye shall not vex him. But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you, and thou shalt love him as thyself; for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.”
On the other hand, the Bible recognizes our inherent power to defend our borders and exercise our sovereignty.
God, “hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation” (Acts 17:26). Borders and walls are found throughout the Bible, from God setting them around the Garden of Eden after the fall (Genesis 3:24), to the establishment of Israel (Exodus 23:31), to the city of New Jerusalem (Revelation 21:10-21). If there will be nations, walls and governments in the new heaven and new earth (Revelation 21:23-24), how much more do we need them in this life!
Individual autonomy and self-defense are unalienable rights that go hand in hand. This is no less true for a nation than for an individual. Every day we secure our private information with passwords and unique usernames. We lock our cars in the parking lot and our front doors at night. In fact, you might even say responsible parents owe a duty to their children to secure the home. Likewise, nations have the natural right and duty to protect the borders of the country.
Leaving your doors unlocked exposes you to theft and other crimes. Similarly, national policies that break down boundaries and disrespect national sovereignty, put the lives and property of the citizens at risk. Such laws are a breach of trust between the government and its people.
America can avoid this craziness by following the simple wisdom of the Bible. Let’s show compassion and equal justice to all who immigrate here lawfully, while consistently defending our borders against those who seek to come here unlawfully. In the end, it’s nothing more than common sense.
Richard Harris, executive director of the Woodland Park-based nonprofit Truth & Liberty Coalition (truthandliberty.net), graduated from the Charis Bible College School of Ministry in 2015. Before coming to Charis, he earned a degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 1987, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Cornell Law School in 1994, magna cum laude. He practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court. Richard served for several years as the legal counsel for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.