A trip to the Piciulo family’s basement is like taking a walk through video game history — from the first at-home gaming system to the recent Nintendo Switch.

Nine-year-old Creede Piciulo started collecting vintage gaming systems in 2020, looking for a way to spend his time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His interest in historic systems was sparked after beating the Legend of Zelda on the Nintendo Switch that summer. After falling in love with that game, he became curious about its past.

“I loved that game, and after a few months, I finally beat it and I was like, I wonder what the other Legend of Zelda games would be like,” he said. “I thought the most interesting, for me, was the Nintendo 64 ones.”

Piciulo has built his collection with his father, Matthew Piciulo, who estimates the selection is pushing 30 systems and a little over 500 games.

“The vintage nature of some of this stuff, I mean, it’s history,” Matthew said.

But, the antiques don’t just sit around and collect dust — Creede plays with most of the systems, with a group of old TVs to match.

“You have to keep a stash of old television sets because of the hookups,” Matthew said. “Now those aren’t hard to find, people are giving them away.”

Creede’s parents limit him to two nights of gaming per week — and when he’s not playing, he’s reading up on the history. To purchase additions to his collection, Creede completes chores, like washing the dishes and cleaning the garage. He’s also received some parts as Christmas gifts and birthday presents.

The father-son duo frequents locally owned gaming stores, like Game City in Monument and Video Game Exchange in Colorado Springs. They also survey flea markets, garage sales, estate sales and eBay.

“They’re all mom-and-pop shops; we rarely frequent the commercial stores just because they’re more personable,” Matthew said. “They’re willing to work with you when they see that you’re regular.”

Matthew said the pair often collect pieces to complete a set.

“We started piece by piece — we find a controller, and then we find the headset, and then the stand, and eventually we end up paying a whole lot less,” Matthew said. “If you had to buy it outright, it’s stupid expensive.”

The collection starts at the beginning with the first at-home video game: the 1972 Magnavox Odyssey Video Game Unit.

Released just months before the Atari — which is also in the collection — the Magnavox is a simple, two-player system almost identical to pong. Players can change games with translucent overlays, although the graphics are ultimately the same.

The collection also boasts international systems and games, with a handful from Japan, including the Super Famicom, which was released in 1990.

While Creede has some of the most sought-after and popular gaming systems, he also has fun with the flops.

Creede’s collection includes the 1995 Nintendo Virtual Boy — a gaming system that is largely considered a failure after becoming the second-lowest-selling Nintendo system.

Not only was the monochromatic system overpriced, it also came with health warnings for users, who were advised not to look into the screen for more than two hours.

“It’s very complicated just to turn it on,” Creede said. “Kids got motion sickness for playing on this too long.”

He also showed off his 1990 Nintendo Power Glove, which flopped for its imprecision and difficulty to use.

“With every game, you at least have to program it,” Creede said about the Power Glove. “You can’t play some games without the right code.”

So, where does the collection go from here? On Creede’s list is an original Nintendo Wii as well as a Gameboy Color, which will bring him closer to completing his Nintendo selection.

Creede is also on his way to learning code so he can start making his own games. Ultimately, he hopes to work at Nintendo of America and design games or own a video game store.

As for his gaming preferences — old versus new — he likes the classics.

“I don’t care about the graphics, I care about the quality of the game,” Creede said. “When they make a remake of the original games, sometimes they’re horrible, but their original games are super fun.”

