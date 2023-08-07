President Joe Biden’s decision to keep Space Command in the Pikes Peak region will preserve high-paying jobs, protect national security, and save more than billion in taxpayer dollars on a move, but it’s unclear if Peterson Space Force Base will get a new headquarters building.

The president’s announcement last week probably is the final word on a years long political fight between Colorado and Alabama over the command, although Alabama lawmakers have vowed to keep pressing the issue. The decision was a reversal of President Donald Trump’s decision to move the command to Huntsville, Ala., and lawmakers from both states have claimed the decision has been politicized.

Here are key things to know about the command:

What is Space Command headquarters?

Space Command headquarters employed about 1,230 people across the military branches in Colorado Springs who protect and defend assets in space. It is expected to eventually employ 1,870 personnel, according to Air Force environmental assessments done for a future permanent headquarters building.

The command is focused on the area 62 miles above the Earth, above the realm of spy balloons, but in an area beset with space junk and a rapidly growing number of satellites, particularly from political rivals such as China. The command supports 680 organizations flying 7,500 satellites, Dickinson said in written testimony to Congress.

Why is the decision remarkable?

Military commands don’t move very often, so the permanent basing choice likely a “once in a lifetime decision,” said Kaitlyn Johnson, recently the deputy director and fellow at the Washington D.C-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. She spoke to The Gazette for an earlier story on Space Command.

What tipped the scales for Colorado Springs?

The Associated Press and other outlets reported Biden was convinced by the head of Space Command, Gen. James Dickinson, who argued that moving his headquarters now would jeopardize military readiness. According to officials, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, who ordered his own review of the matter, leaned toward Huntsville. The officials said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin presented both options to Biden.

Numerous other factors may have played in Colorado Springs’ favor, the town’s existing space infrastructure and civilian workforce. There are 100,000 national security professionals employed in Colorado Springs, according to a news release from Rep. Doug Lamborn’s office.

How much money could it save?

An analysis by two retired generals in 2021 showed moving the command could cost more than $1.2 billion and take years of work.

What investment could Peterson Space Force Base see?

Space Command is housed in buildings that are 30 years old on Peterson and in off-base buildings that have been leased, Dickinson said in congressional testimony. He said the buildings have had power, communication and technology upgrades and would support full operational capability, a key milestone in setting up a new command.

However, the Air Force completed environmental assessments for a new 464,000-square-foot headquarters building for the command and associated parking at all the proposed locations. The assessment examined 2.8 acres along the northern side of Vandenberg Street on Peterson for the new building.

It is unclear if the Air Force will build the headquarters envisioned in the assessment.

“We will work with the U.S. Space Command staff over the next several months to determine the detailed support requirements associated with their permanent headquarters,” said Ann Stafanek. a spokeswoman for the secretary of the Air Force in a written statement. “Once those details have been ironed out, we can progress forward with planning efforts, to include compliance with all applicable environmental regulations and policy.”

