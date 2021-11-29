WOODLAND PARK • In a time when providing a meal for Thanksgiving is a financial burden for many this year, the 4-H Pathfinders answered the call to help clients of the Community Cupboard.
Three days before Thanksgiving, the Pathfinders delivered boxes filled with canned goods, turkeys and hygiene products. The 4-H’ers, ages 7 to 18, collected the donations at City Market the previous weekend.
Some shoppers dropped off the entire contents of their shopping carts, said Ida Bertram, the Pathfinders’ leader.
Project leader Sarah Sacco added, “We were just blown away by the generosity of the community.”
These days the Cupboard is run entirely by volunteers, including board president Susan Tanner and Sharon Langhart, who greeted the Pathfinders and a few younger students who represent the 4-H Cloverbuds.
“We do this every year for Thanksgiving,” Bertram said. “This year is just awesome.”
The week before, Cupboard volunteers took delivery of turkeys and canned goods from students at Columbine and Gateway elementary schools, the Woodland Park High Middle and High schools.
As well, 64 turkeys arrived that day from the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado in Colorado Springs.