Some aspects of 4-H clubs in Teller County stay the same: the agriculture, the animals, the baking/cooking, the sewing. But as 4-H moves into the 21st century, Teller County students are following educational trends with classes such as robotics, filmmaking, leathercraft and shooting sports, etymology and horticulture, projects focused on science, technology, mathematics, and art.

Today’s 4-H indoor projects, more than 100, have updated sewing skills to include creative clothing design and artistry.

To highlight the programs of technologically-hip 4-H, the Colorado State University Extension office hosts an open house this Saturday.

“The open house is to get the community out there to see what our kids are up to,” said Mark Platten, CSU’s Teller County Extension Director.

The open house is a lead-in to the Teller County Fair that begins July 31 when eight judges will view the projects and award ribbons for the best.

“We’re going to have kids from across the community talking about their projects,” Platten said. “Public speaking is a powerful skill to have.”

The public is invited to the 4-H Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 at the Florissant Grange. Lunch is provided by donation.