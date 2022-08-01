CRIPPLE CREEK • In a tradition that celebrates one of the city of Cripple Creek’s most famous residents of yesteryear, the 3rd Annual Pearl DeVere Day featured a full day of events July 23.
The main attraction, according to a news release from the Old Homestead Museum Board, was the Bed Races, where teams of three (two “Johns” and one “Pearl”) competed in relays on beds on wheels as an homage to Cripple Creek madam Pearl DeVere. Awards were given for best decorated bed and best Madame costume.
Judging by photos submitted by David Johnson of Florissant, owner of David K. Johnson Photography, on behalf of the Gold Camp Victorian Society, a raucous time was had by all. The day included museum tours, music from the band Six bucks and a Flight, a beer garden. Victorian clothing booth, and outdoor games.
Built in 1896, The Old Homestead “was the most elegant brothel in the Cripple Creek Mining District during its heyday. Since 1958, the house has been operated as a museum and has been a public favorite ever since. With the continued support of the community this treasure will be around for many generations to come,” stated the release.
Sponsors included Gold Camp Cafe, Double Eagle Hotel & Casino, Black Hills Energy, and Creations Everlasting.
Per the release, The Old Homestead Museum Board 501©(3) was formed in 1999 for the preservation and operation of the museum. The group has raised enough money to purchase the furnishings and artifacts of the house and purchased the building. The last 5 years have been restoration and rehabilitation of the 125-year-old house, which needs tender loving care. The goal of the seven-member board “is to ensure that this piece of Colorado History is preserved for future generations to learn how life was in the days when the West was wild, and Cripple Creek was one of the hottest places in the county.”