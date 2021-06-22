WOODLAND PARK • Kyla Wells, Parker Taranto and Sophia Warrino each won the $2,000 Coach D Make a Difference Scholarship. The Courier interviewed the first two and was unable to connect with Warrino, who has moved to Denver, where she has been accepted to the Community College of Denver.
Kyla Wells
A graduate of Woodland Park High School, Wells was a member of the Beta Club and president of the Key Club this year. In her senior year, she was selected for the National Honor Society and was editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, the Panther Perspective. She was captain of the volleyball team as a freshman.
Wells begins classes in the fall at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, where she is considering majoring in criminal psychology or journalism. “I’d like to write about humanity and bringing people together to talk about everyday lifestyles,” she said.
Reflecting on the past four years of high schoo, Wells considers her role with Sources of Strength Peer Leadership team as the most impactful. “It was literally life-changing,” she said. “The program helps build confidence throughout the community and in the school.”
Sources of Strength team members focus on helping their peers who may be considering ending their lives by suicide. In an essay to the Coach D Scholarship Foundation, Wells writes, in part: “I’m able to withhold judgment and truly visualize myself in someone else’s shoes; therefore, increasing my sensitivity to those who are struggling.”
Wells, too, counts volleyball, the sport she played for four years, for providing another layer of fulfillment.
“Volleyball taught me a lot about commitment and time management,” she said. “I had a lot going on but volleyball made me focus on my priorities.”
At the university, Wells may not play volleyball. “I really want to focus on the academics and get a job, too,” she said.
In high school, Wells worked at the Woodland Park Safeway.
Her long-term goals include joining the Peace Corps, whose volunteers she interviewed for an article in the school newspaper. “I’m passionate about traveling, learning about different cultures and uncovering things about myself in the process,” she writes in the essay.
In addition to the Coach D award, Wells received $1,000 from Pikes Peak Kiwanis and was named a Distinguished Scholar by the university, which will fund her tuition for four years.
Wells is the daughter of Molly and Don Wells.
Parker Taranto
Throughout his years at Woodland Park High School, Taranto achieved excellence in both sports and studies. He made the academic honor roll in his junior and senior years while serving as captain of the school’s hockey team. He won a leadership award for the school’s baseball team, along with the Jed Bowman (former superintendent) High School Sportsman Award. He was among the Top 80 High School Hockey Players in Colorado for the past two years.
Along with excelling in academics and sports, Taranto coached the junior team for the Woodland Park Hockey Association. Since the age of 13, he worked as a referee for teams in Woodland Park and Colorado Springs while serving as a referee for a tournament in Denver.
“I had a lot of trouble those first couple of years, dealing with high-pressure situations, dealing with fans, players, coaches, parents,” he said. “I thought about quitting because of all the pressure and everyone yelling.”
But he stayed. “I think it was a good decision by my parents to keep me in it,” he said. “They knew the experience would build character.”
Taranto has some entertaining, albeit, shocking, stories about the (bad) behavior of some parents of 12-year-old hockey players.
During summer vacations, he coached kids in hockey camps. “I make sure they are having fun while they’re playing,” he said.
Like Wells, Taranto expects to concentrate more on the academic side of the university experience next year. With a major in computer science at the University of Colorado at Boulder, Taranto hopes to embark on a caree in cyber security.
“With experience and qualification, I’d even like to become an expert of advanced ethical hacking skills,” he writes in his scholarship application essay. “Then take on the role of an ethical hacker.”
At WPHS, Taranto has taken a leadership role along with his sports capabilities. “I feel like I’m the person the team looks toward to keep their spirits up when they’re down,” he said.
As a result, Taranto received the Hobey Award last year. It is given to a senior hockey player who exemplifies the ideal that character builds excellence.
Taranto has a twin brother, Trace; their parents are Tom and Gina Taranto.
In addition to the Coach D Scholarship, Taranto received the $1,000 each from the Paul Kekich Fund, the American Legion, Pikes Peak Rotary Club and Pikes Peak Kiwanis; $4,000 from HD Aero; and an undisclosed amount from the Legacy Scholarship Fund from CU-Boulder. Taranto’s father also went to the university.
The Coach D Making a Difference Scholarship is given in memory of the late Rich Dispenza, who coached football and football for the high school teams in Woodland Park, Cripple Creek and Manitou Springs. The Levys, Paula and her husband, the late Neil Levy, founded the nonprofit organization the year after the death of their friend on July 4, 2011. The annual event includes the fundraiser, the Coach D Golf Tournament at Shining Mountain Golf Club. This year’s tournament is Aug. 7 and includes a spaghetti dinner afterward.
The board members who are also the scholarship selection committee are Deb Stover, Leslie Conrad, Mike Schommer, Charlie Oaks and Joel Dispenza, Coach D’s brother.