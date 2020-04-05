Century Casino, Colorado Grande Hotel & Casino and Johnny Nolon's Casino, all in Cripple Creek, are among eight Colorado casinos that received sports wagering licenses April 2 from the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission.
The commission had previously issued licenses to Bronco Billy's, Double Eagle Hotel & Casino and Triple Crown Casinos, which owns the Brass Ass, McGills and Midnight Rose casinos. It will consider a sports wagering license for Wildwood Casino, the remaining Cripple Creek gambling hall without one, on April 16.
All Colorado casinos are closed until mid-April under orders by Gov. Jared Polis to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Colorado voters approved a referendum in November allowing sports wagering with legal bets starting May 1, although most professional, college and Olympic sports on which wagering would be allowed remain on indefinite hold.