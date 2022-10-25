If voters in Cripple Creek approve an initiative to introduce and tax sales of marijuana, the city could gain revenue between $100,000 and $1 million annually.
At least, that’s what the ballot measure states, as voters decide the issue in the Nov. 8 election.
The ballot measure, 2B, is in two parts; one, to approve the initiation of marijuana sales, and two, to approve a 5% excise tax on the first sale, or transfer of unprocessed retail marijuana. Of that 5%, one-quarter would be used to promote destination marketing for the city.
The second part also allows an additional tax of up to 18% on the sale of retail marijuana and retail-marijuana products. In addition, buyers would pay an occupational tax of up to $5 per transaction for medical marijuana and medical marijuana products, as the law permits.
Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, who is opposed to the measure, bets that of 1,200 registered voters, only 300-to-400 will vote to decide the issue. “It bothers me that you have people who don’t even live there trying to push an agenda down the throat of Cripple Creek residents and could care less about any of us,” Mikesell said.
Proposed by the Cripple Creek Casino Association, under the title, “Cripple Creek Wins,” the measure, if passed, would regulate the number of licenses to a limit of four locations, said Kyle Blakely, agent for Cripple Creek Wins, speaking in August.
The sheriff questions the source of the initiative. “Do we really want a bunch of casinos telling us how we’re going to get better?” he said.
Blakely disagrees with the sheriff. “Marijuana will diversify the city’s revenue, 80% of which comes from device fees,” he said. “When the city is in a budget bind, the diversification could help fund improvements for roads, sewers and parks.”
Mikesell doesn’t buy it. “It’s baloney what they’re saying,” he said. “You have a school and law enforcement that are struggling, so how is increasing the number of people coming up here to buy marijuana from other states and locations going to help that?”
Mikesell notes the decline in marijuana sales across the state, a possible indicator for revenue the city would gain.
According to a Sept. 13 Denver Post article, sales of medical marijuana in July in Colorado totaled $18 million, the lowest number since Jan. 2014. Recreational marijuana sales in July totaled $135 million, down from $168 million a year.
The ballot measure fails to address the issues facing the people of southern Teller County, such as the lack of affordable housing and childcare along with schools that are dependent upon grants for many services for children and families.
Mikesell scoffs at a recent projection of $400,000 the city would gain in tax revenue from marijuana sales. “Do you want to sell out your town for the cost of a house?” he said.
Yet Blakely, the agent for Cripple Creek Wins, has a response for that. When the city had to shut down for the first three months of the pandemic, from March to June 15, 2020, Blakely says that marijuana sales could have helped rescue the economy.
In the two Colorado towns near Cripple Creek, Manitou Springs and Pueblo, that have legalized the sale of marijuana, the homeless population, along with the crime, has increased, Mikesell said. “Do you really want that in Cripple Creek?” he added.
Mark Sievers, a Cripple Creek resident and occasional guest columnist in The Courier is firmly in favor of the ballot initiative. “Law enforcement has been waging the war on drugs for more than 50 years and spent more than $1 trillion. That’s longer than Prohibition and several orders of magnitude more expensive,” he said, in an email.
“What have the results been? Are fewer people using drugs today than they did 50 years ago? How would four shops in Cripple Creek change anything, given that there are more than 950 dispensaries in Colorado?”
Mikesell is just as firm in his opposition. “So, do they want to be known as a gambling/marijuana town? Or as a historical district that has mining and generational families?” he said.