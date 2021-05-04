Teller County senior citizens would be forced into alternative living situations, like nursing homes, if Teller Senior Coalition (“TSC”) were not here to help them out.
Assisted living would not be their choice because people prefer to be independent by nature. We are happy to say that due to our services at TSC, seniors can live healthy and independent lives and remain in the homes they love as they move through the aging process. This is important to all of us, as we look at quality of life in our older years. Being in the comfort of home is a wonderful thing.
TSC has provided services to over 1,000 seniors in 2020 and this is 25% more than the year before. With COVID, our services expanded to keep seniors safe as we delivered groceries and then provided hot restaurant meals as a special treat. Seniors were worried about their pets during this time as well so we provided supplies for them, too. When the holidays hit, we provided a Holiday meal for many seniors and then they received a Winter Activity Bag, with puzzles and games, a warm blanket and socks. We aggressively called seniors to combat the feelings of loneliness many of then were feeling, especially since they could not visit with family. Now, we communicate with seniors about getting the vaccine and make sure they know we are still here for them.
The Golden Bridge is a group I’ve been involved with, especially relating to the activities they normally hold for seniors. TSC is also part of the SOAR Nonprofit Cooperative and Teller County Resource Group. Both of which offer trainings and communication for nonprofits in the area. It is a way for us to represent a voice for senior issues in the Teller County community.
We are fortunate to have many wonderful volunteers who help seniors in so many ways. Sometimes, it is driving seniors to medical appointments in one of our vehicles, or taking them on essential errands. Volunteers deliver groceries and keep seniors safe by installing grab bars in their homes. Volunteers may help with yard work or minor home repairs, too.
We do whatever we can to make life easier for the people we serve. Again, we want the best for our seniors and we have for 25 years. It’s our anniversary this year! We invite you to celebrate with us. If you’re unsure on how to do that, reach out to me at klowry@tellerseniorcoalition.org or by phone at 719-687-3330. Our webpage is www.tellerseniorcoalition.org and this is where you can learn more about the services we offer.
We are here because you’ve made that possible with your support. We thank you!
Kathy Lowry is executive director for the Teller Senior Coalition. She is active in the Golden Bridge and Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. She’s also instrumental is bringing Social Media in our Backyard, featuring Kevin Knebl, to Woodland Park on Sept. 23.
Contact Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org if you’d like your nonprofit to be featured in this column.