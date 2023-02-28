CRIPPLE CREEK • Billed as a “night of Victorian elegance,” Pearl’s Follies is a much-anticipated evening of entertainment benefitting Cripple Creek’s circa 1896 Old Homestead House Museum.

Honoring Madame Pearl DeVere, the annual event raises funds for the country’s first brothel museum to assist with ongoing historic preservation efforts and operating costs.

Due to the generosity and dedication of volunteers and generous donors, the museum, established in 1958, gives visitors insight into a certain aspect of life at Cripple Creek’s mining district during the 1890s.

The short, storied life of DeVere as a “soiled dove” and businesswoman who arrived at Cripple Creek in 1893 has intrigued many. DeVere’s generosity to the Cripple Creek townspeople in the aftermath of the 1896 fires, tragic death at a young age and burial in town has drawn fascination and admiration. Her funeral date became a city-wide celebration of life; her burial site at the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery still draws visitors.

The original Homestead House, destroyed in the 1896 fire, was rebuilt using brick using the most modern innovations of the time, including electricity and running water. The museum features historically accurate accoutrements and furnishings, as well as original decor, artifacts and fashions from the Victorian era.

CC-V culinary students to prepare and serve

This year’s event will be held Saturday, March 4 at Cripple Creek Elks Lodge No. 316, where the first Pearl’s Follies was held 24 years ago.

Festivities include an entertainment-filled evening beginning with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour, featuring a menu of five Victorian-style hors d’oeuvres made and served by the Cripple Creek-Victor High School Culinary Class.

The culinary students researched Victorian-era menu items for preparation and, dressed in Victorian-inspired clothing, will serve the 120 attendees.

Having served large groups before, the Culinary Class students have approached their latest catering event with enthusiasm, saying they are up to the challenge. Appetizers include: Tomato Frites, Beef Stew Pot Pie, Succotash, Corn Chowder, and an assortment of Quiches.

Following hors d’oeuvres, a plated, Victorian-style dinner prepared and served by Miramont Castle Museum will be served to attendees.

The evening includes a silent auction, live auction and dance music provided by Rodeo Road Apples. Semi-formal or Victorian-style attire is encouraged.

The Old Homestead House Museum

According to Museum Director Charlotte Bumgarner, the Pearl’s Follies fundraising event helps bring in funds for much-needed repairs and display updates to preserve an important piece of Cripple Creek’s historic fabric. The board of the nonprofit Old Homestead House Museum Board, formed in 1999, exists for the preservation and operation of the museum, retaining a piece of Colorado history during the heyday of Cripple Creek’s gold rush.

With the continued support of the community, this treasure will be around for many generations to come.

Sponsors and auction items are still being accepted. Call 719-689-2485 or 719-371-6238 for more information.