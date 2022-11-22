A sculptured elk in a clump of trees greets visitors to the Huber home in Cascade. An ode to the Colorado outdoors, the home is a gallery of nature.
With her finger-painted artistry, colorful works of deer and elk, Deb Huber brings the outside inside. Her works capture the eye and enhance the designer motif.
Throughout the home, trees in one form or another highlight the home’s wow factor. For instance, a tree stump serves as a coffee table in the living room. Not just any tree stump, this one is spruced up to designer quality, evidence of the homeowner’s ingenuity.
A larger table features tree rings as decoration while the Christmas tree displays bulbs made of large crystal light fixtures, for more eye candy.
One of seven homes on the 24th annual Sounds of the Season Tweeds Holiday Home Tour Dec. 3 and 4, the Huber home is in the gated Pikes Peak Mountain Estates.
With Christmas trees throughout, the home gives a cheer for the holiday season. The master bedroom includes a cozy sitting area separated by French doors. The room is designed in black and white.
On two levels, the home is distinguished by artwork of various hues, most painted by Huber.
Elmer, the stuffed elk, watches over the staircase leading to guest bedrooms on the lower level and a studio for the artist. Elmer was bagged by a former mayor of Woodland Park and has been resurrected by the Hubers for a piece of local history.
Each home on the tour features a quilt crafted by members of Quilters Above the Clouds, a Teller County nonprofit organization. The quilters will sell raffle tickets, two for $1, for chances to win the quilts, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Holiday Home tour.
The home tour is a two-day event that features performances by local musicians and bands at the Woodland Park Senior Center, a silent auction, a hospitality suite and shops. A nonprofit organization, the Holiday Home Tour is also a benefactor for other nonprofits. This year’s beneficiaries: Friends of Mueller State Park, HTN-Hope Lives Here, Woodland Park Farmers Market Association and Woodland Park Senior Organization.
The tour is from 10 am. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4.
Tickets are available at wphht.org: $20 for an adult, $35 for two adults, $40 for a family and $5 for students K-12. Tickets purchased online are available for pickup at the Woodland Professional Building, 400 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park.