Members of the NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse recently had the opportunity to receive training from the Colorado Fire Camp in Salida.
These 29 individuals participated in classroom and outdoor learning in fire mitigation, firefighting, and fire management. Upon completion of the camp, with two sessions held in September, each participant was awarded Wildland Firefighter 2 Certification.
After learing Teller County was one of the seven counties selected to receive grant funding for wildfire mitigation training from the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program, Don and Toni Moore, co-founders of NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse said they felt training additional members of the posse was the best approach to take.
“These community volunteers are true heroes, very caring, very committed to serve their friends and neighbors. We are very, very proud of them and very thankful to the DNR and COSWAP grants,” said Toni Moore.
The fire camp provided four days of training, including 36 hours of classroom and hands-on field work. All attendees will do an additional six or more hours of mitigation as part of the grant requirements.
The COSWAP grant provides the training opportunity for up to 52 members of NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse. There is one more fire camp scheduled for the end of this month. Anyone interested in this training is encouraged to email Don Moore at runningman2626@yahoo.com, or Toni Moore at icpoassociation@gmail.com.
“Not only will this training be a tremendous asset to the operation of NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse, but even greater will be the ability to educate, motive, and elevate even more people to understand that fire awareness, fire mitigation, and forest health is their responsibility,” said Don Moore.
The group plans to take what they have learned from two years of experience and Fire Camp to develop and plan a county-wide symposium/town hall in mid-November, he said.
“The things that we, as NoFloCo, do at a mitigation site will drastically help in the protection of the lot and house in the event of a wildfire. We already knew that to an extent, but this training has reinforced the knowledge and even taken it many steps further,” said Florissant resident Jason Kee, who attended the fire camp. “I will be looking further into becoming a volunteer firefighter and getting further training. This will allow me to help out the community even more than just what is done with the NoFloCo group. I’m looking forward to using what I’ve learned to improve our neighborhoods and Teller County.”
Mark Waldo, of Florissant, who also attended the camp said, “This course has only strengthened my view on the importance of mitigating fire risk and how the entire community needs to be aware of the need to mitigate. Our role as NoFloCo should be to help mitigate properties of those who can’t for themselves or who just need help. It should also be to educate and spread the word on the importance as it applies to the entire community.”
Don Moore stressed the importance of the NoFloCo posse’s mitigation work to date.
“We live in a high fire danger area of the state and the country, there are many people who can talk fire mitigation but very few that can walk fire mitigation. We need less talking and more walking,” he said. “The best way to do this is through education, motivation, and action. We encourage more people, no matter age, ability, or appetite to come out and join us for a NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse project and for sure, come to the county-wide symposium and get excited about what we all can do as community.”