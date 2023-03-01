Looking for a job in Teller County? Here are a few things you need to know.

Nearly a third of all jobs in the county are in just two industries — accommodation and food services (hotels and restaurants) and retailing — combining to employ more than 2,500 of the nearly 8,000 people on payrolls in the county, according to data from Colorado Department of Labor and Employment for the second quarter of 2022, the latest available. That doesn’t include about 5,000 people in the county who either are self-employed or commute to a job outside the county, mostly to Colorado Springs.

Many of the accommodation and food service workers are in the nine casinos in Cripple Creek, which employed 836 people, according to the Colorado Division of Gaming’s 2021 Fact Book & Abstract.

About the same number of people work for Andrew Wommack Ministries and the affiliated Charis Bible College, the county’s largest employer. Government entities — including Woodland Park School District RE-2, Teller County and the City of Woodland Park — employ 560 people and Newmont Mining’s Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine employs about 400.

The first place to stop when looking in Teller County, or anywhere in the Colorado Springs area, is the Pikes Peak Workforce Center (ppwfc.org), which operates a Woodland Park office in the Community Partnership Family Resource Center, 701 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, to provide a variety of services for job seekers, ranging from skills training and job-hunting help to résumé and interviewing help.

Job listings are available at the state labor department’s Connecting Colorado portal (connectingcolorado.com), where you can search job listings or post your résumé for potential employers to see.

Debbie Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, said those living in Teller County must be prepared to cope with winter weather conditions as they drive to work and also should consider internet connectivity when they choose where to live — some subdivisions have little or no connectivity to the internet or broadband services.

Like everywhere else in Colorado and the nation, employers report that finding workers is the top concern in a county where the unemployment rate of 2.7% in December was below both the state and national averages.

Here is a list of the top employers in Teller County, compiled by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce:

• Andrew Wommack Ministries/Charis Bible College, 1 Innovation Way, Woodland Park, 719-635-1111. Christian ministry and seminary, 837 employees, career page: bit.ly/40wOcZt.

• Cripple Creek Casinos: There are nine casinos (most operate hotels and restaurants) in Cripple Creek, employing 836 people:

— Bronco Billy’s Casino, owned by Full House Resorts Inc., 233 E. Bennett Ave., 719-689-2142, career page: broncobillyscasino.com/careers/.

— Century Casino Cripple Creek, owned by Century Casinos Inc., 200-220 E. Bennett Ave., 719-689-0333, career page: cnty.com/cripple-creek/careers/.

— Colorado Grande Hotel & Casino/Johnny Nolon’s Casino, owned by G Investments and Minter Holdings (affiliated companies), 300 E. & 301 E. Bennett Ave., 719-689-3517, 719-689-2080, career pages: cogrande.com/?page_id=630; johnnynolonscasino.com.

— Double Eagle Hotel & Casino, owned by Double Eagle Resorts Inc., 442 E. Bennett Ave., 719-689-5000, career page: decasino.com/careers/.

— Triple Crown Casinos (McGills, Midnight Rose and Brass Ass), 232, 256 and 264 E. Bennett Ave., 719-689-2446, 719-689-0303, 719-689-2104, career page: triplecrowncasinos.com/careers/

— Wildwood Hotel & Casino, owned by GNCC (Golden Nugget Casinos), 119 Carbonate St., 719-244-9700, career page: careers.hireology.com/americangaminggroup.

• Newmont Mining, Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine, 100 N. 3rd St., Victor, 719-851-2977, 400 employees, career page: newmonttest.valhalla.stage.jobs2web.com/.

• Walmart, 19600 U.S. Highway 24, 719-987-1065, retailer, 265 employees, career page: careers.walmart.com/.

• Woodland Park School District; 155 Panther Way, 719-686-2000; operates early childhood center, Merit Academy charter school, three elementary schools, and a middle school and high school; 260 employees; career page: applitrack.com/wpsdk12/onlineapp/.

• Teller County, 112 N. A St., Cripple Creek, 719-689-2988, county government, 200 employees, career page: co.teller.co.us/hr/jobs.aspx.

• UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, 16420 U.S. Highway 24, Woodland Park, 719-374-6060, health care facility, 160 employees, career page: careers.uchealth.org/.

• City of Woodland Park, 220 W. South Ave., Woodland Park, 719-687-9246, city government, 100 employees, career page: co-woodlandpark.civicplushrms.com/careers/.

Other major retailers:

• City Market, owned by Kroger, 777 Gold Hill Plaza South, Woodland Park, 719-687-3592, supermarket, career page: thekrogerco.com/careers/.

• Safeway, owned by Albertsons, 1101 U.S. Highway 24, Woodland Park, 719-686-1836, supermarket, career page: bit.ly/3JG10Ha.