The cities and towns of Teller County are much more than stops on the road. There are attractions that cater to residents and tourists alike and feature the down-home charm and hospitality the county is known for.

In this annual magazine, we take a look at what it would be like, theoretically, if you were driving into the county’s population centers and saw a “coming attractions” sign along the roadway advertising what to eat and drink, and where to sleep, work or play.

We have suggestions for those five themes — EAT, DRINK, PLAY, SLEEP, WORK — to delight one-time visitors as well as longtime residents. There are so many options along these lines, we couldn’t include them all here. What we offer is just a taste.

EAT: Chefs are discovering what local restaurateurs already know, that Woodland Park residents like good food. In this article, we look at newcomers Roy’s Crew BBQ, The Swiss Chalet (under new ownership), Red Diamond Gastro Pub and the newest location of AJ’s Pizzeria. Also, we offer a a nod to an institution that’s not a restaurant, but is “new” every week in the warmer months, the Woodland Park Farmers Market. See story beginning on Page 6.

DRINK: Looking for a sip of comfort or caffeine boost?: Coffee shops in Teller County offer so much more than the proverbial “cup of Joe” and are great establishments in which to congregate, meditate or to grab a beverage and meal to-go. Be assured, you’ll find a quality beverage, pastry or breakfast, lunch or snack at the varied options in the area. Lots to consider here, such as the Coffee Cottage and Righteous Grounds Coffee Roasters. See story beginning on Page 10.

PLAY: We take you on a journey through some Teller County recreation hotspots. There’s a plethora of fun awaiting you, whether you’re on a solo adventure or making memories with family and friends. We offer some options we think everyone should experience, such as the Woodland Park Aquatic Center and historic Butte Theater. See story beginning on Page 14.

SLEEP: What are the perfect accommodations when visiting Teller County? The options include venues with spectacular scenery and stellar hospitality. The challenge is choosing the ideal fit. Featured selections include the Victor Hotel and Cripple Creek Hospitality House & Travel park. See story beginning on Page 23.

WORK: Looking for a job in Teller County? Nearly a third of all jobs in the county are in just two industries — accommodation and food services (hotels and restaurants) and retailing. We take a look at the area’s biggest employers. See story beginning on Page 34.

Remember, these stories showcase just some of the sights to see and things to do in Teller County. There’s much more to see, do and experience here!

We hope you enjoy the 2023 Teller County Guide, our annual supplement to the Pikes Peak Courier.

— Michelle Karas, Editor