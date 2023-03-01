What is the perfect accommodation when visiting Teller County? The options are endless, and include venues with spectacular scenery, stellar hospitality, spirits and specters, and a plethora of charm. The challenge is choosing the ideal fit.

Victor Hotel (321 Victor Ave., Victor; victorhotelcolorado.com) is a Registered Historic Landmark and a delight for history buffs, as well as those fascinated with the supernatural. “I’ve seen a girl out of the corner of my eye with long dark hair and a long white dress almost daily” since working here, says hotel manager Violet Yeater. “Guests have heard people talking, and a voice arguing outside their door,” but when they check the hall, there is no one there. These are only two examples of the reported ongoing visits from ghostly residents of the hotel.

The original structure was built in 1894, but burned to the ground in the catastrophic fire of 1899 that decimated Victor’s downtown. It was rebuilt the same year using stone and brick, and in 1900 a unique, curlicued birdcage elevator was installed. This treasure is one of the few remaining west of the Mississippi, although it is sometimes out of commission. Most of the rooms have recently been renovated and are sunny with mountain views, Victorian furnishings and original architectural details including exposed brick walls.

The highlight of Woodland Country Lodge (730 Country Drive, Woodland Park; woodlandcountrylodge.com) is the stunning mountain-view backdrop off the gorgeous patio and deck areas. As weather permits, this is THE place to hang out to enjoy the perfect ambiance. Along with the spectacular vantage of Pikes Peak are a fire pit, pyramid heaters, outdoor bar, gazebo, and planters overflowing with flowers and greenery. Owner Mark Rabaut, says: “People come here to see the beauty …The destination is more that just ‘heads and beds’. All is here.” The lodge has an inviting indoor pool that is heated year-round, a restaurant, full bar, and a cozy relaxed atmosphere that can’t be beat.

The tagline for Pikes Peak Paradise Bed and Breakfast (236 Pinecrest Road, Woodland Park; pikespeakparadise.com) is: “so much more than a place to sleep.” At 9,000 feet, the views are fantastic. Here is a romantic getaway destination for those special occasions when attention to detail, privacy, serenity, and comfort top the list of desired amenities. Offered daily in this upscale venue is a full breakfast, snacks, and cocktail hour.

Anne Marie and Dane Fichter have owned the facility, built in 1987, for just over a year. They are in the process of doing a complete update on the five suites that include either a jacuzzi, hot tub or sauna.

“We make it as comfortable and welcoming as possible,” says Dane Fichter. “You feel like you’re in the of middle of nowhere, but in actuality you are in very close proximity to Woodland Park and Cripple Creek.”

The historic mining community of Cripple Creek is home to many outstanding properties where it is possible to experience the Victorian era of prosperity and elegance. Carr Manor (350 E. Carr Ave., Cripple Creek; broncobillyscasino.com/carrmanor) provides a step back in time.

From 1897-1966, the building served as a combination elementary and high school, eventually becoming solely a secondary school until 1977. Converted into a hotel in 1982, many of the unique features from the days as a school have been maintained ,including slate blackboards, and the gymnasium, girl’s washroom and auditorium.

Every room is different and honors a local historical figure including famed madam Pearl Devere, boxer Jack Dempsey, Hollywood star Roy Rogers, and newsman Lowell Thomas. The elegant Carr Suite is a getaway dream-come-true with its own jacuzzi, king-size bed, fireplace and cheerful sitting area.

Cripple Creek Hospitality House & Travel Park (600 N. B St., Cripple Creek; cchospitalityhouse.com) is not to be missed for history lovers or anyone looking for unique accommodations. Constructed in 1901 as a state-of-the-art medical facility, it was the largest and grandest hospital in the area, complete with electricity and running water. Restored in 1963 as a beautiful Victorian Hotel that is filled with antiques and medical accoutrements, much of the original features were maintained. “We want to respect the history of the building, and share an experience rather than just a hotel stay,” explains one of the owners, Rick Leonard. “Guests say it’s like staying in a museum.”

Meticulous attention has been paid to historical details, while offering updated and modern amenities such as Wi-Fi and hi-definition TVs. With 20 acres of open space, kids are welcome, and encouraged to explore the premises. Co-owner Mike Duffy, adds: “We are popular for family reunions because this is such a unique and large property, but also this is an intimate gathering space for enhancing family relationships.”

Numerous outstanding campgrounds are available in Teller County. Always popular Mueller State Park in Divide provides 136 campsites for an awesome escape to commune with nature. The Crags Campground near Divide is tucked into the forest below Pikes Peak. Cripple Creek KOA, Hospitality House RV, Golden Bell Camp & Conference Center, Lost Burro, and Bristlecone Lodge are all delightful campgrounds in the area that are worth checking out.

Noteworthy properties in Woodland Park are Edgewood Inn, Eagle Fire Lodge & Cabins, and Bristlecone Lodge where a tiny home can be rented. Black Monarch Hotel built in 1899 in Victor is another historic boutique hotel. Many of Cripple Creek’s casinos offer lodging in lively settings for a gambling good time. Bronco Billy’s is in the process of completing a $250 million four-star hotel project set to open by the end of 2023.