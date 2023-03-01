As you head into Teller County on Highway 24, there’s a plethora of fun awaiting you, whether you’re on a solo adventure or making memories with family and friends. Here’s some fun we think everyone should experience:

Highway 24 Adventure: Dino Fun

It’s hard to miss the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center (rmdrc.com) with it’s life-sized Daspletosaurus and Styracosaurus sculptures greeting drivers and visitors alike outside it’s location at 201S. Fairview St., Woodland Park. The RMDRC, which is open year-round, features a museum, fossil preparation lab, and gift shop. In the museum, visitors of all ages learn about and view dinosaur skeletons and land and marine fossils from the Jurassic and Cretaceous Periods.

The RMDRC staff make each visit memorable as they share their knowledge and enthusiasm, explaining what the paleontologists have pieced together about the creatures they found in the field and now display in the museum. Interactive exhibits give visitors an opportunity touch real dinosaur bones, and the visit culminates with viewing technicians preparing their latest finds for future exhibition.

The exhibits at the museum change over time because Curator Anthony Maltese and his crew spend seven to 10 weeks a year working in the field looking for new specimens to bring back, prepare and display. Sometimes, he finds dinosaurs they already have in the museum, but occasionally they discover a brand new species, Maltese said.

According to Maltese, the specimens they prepare can be found in over 200 museums around the world, ranging from the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience to the Smithsonian and the British Museum in London.

“There’s a skull on display as you first walk in named ‘Kevin’ that’s a new species of dinosaur, and I even have one in the ground right now that I’ll be excavating next summer that looks like it’s probably a new species of dinosaur as well,” he said.

One of Maltese’s most recent finds includes a Tyrannosaurus Rex that he discovered last summer — one of only 80 specimens in the world. You might see technicians at work on it or one of their latest finds as you wrap up your visit.

Highway 24 Adventure: Water Fun

If you’re looking for a place to get your water fix no matter what the weather is like, the Woodland Park Aquatic Center (city-woodlandpark.org/210/Aquatic-Center), 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park, has you covered.

Operated by the City of Woodland Park, WPAC dedicates mornings to adult recreation, with adult-only swimming sessions in the lap and leisure pool, deep and shallow water fitness classes, and land-based gentle yoga classes.

During open swim on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and weekends, kids delight in the fountains and sprays, slides, adjustable spray valves, in-ground bubbling features and lazy river in the leisure pool, which includes a zero entry area for the youngest guests.

The center intentionally offers a wide variety of programming to meet community needs, according to Aquatics Manager Brady Warner.

When the Woodland Park School District is closed in the winter months and it isn’t a city holiday, Warner opens the WPAC from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to give kids something to do. He also teaches a for-credit high school lifeguard class and a second- and third-grade learn to swim program for the elementary schools.

“We try to do whatever we can with the school districts and the home-school programs out here to continue that enrichment,” Warner said. “We’re such a cornerstone of the community. The more people that we can reach, the better we are.”

In addition to programming geared toward schools, the WPAC offers birthday parties and pool rentals, parents nights out, public swim lessons, an American Red Cross babysitting boot camp, and junior lifeguard camp. Annual special events include the Pumpkin Dive and Underwater Easter Egg Dive, and there’s a revamped Back-to-School Bash in the works.

Highway 67 Adventure: Outdoor Fun

A trip to Teller County wouldn’t be complete without spending some time recreating outside.

Mueller State Park (cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller), 21045 Highway 67, Divide, “has over 5,000-acres of spring-fed meadows, forested ridges and massive rocks of Pikes Peak Granite,” according to the website. Needless to say, it’s packed with possibilities for outdoor fun.

In the summer, wildflowers are abundant, and you can fish, hike, bike, and geocache on the park’s 44 miles of trails.

“It’s so close to the city and yet you feel like you’re in the wilderness,” said Linda Groat, program coordinator. “The habitat is pretty much unspoiled. We have wildlife everywhere. It’s just such a beautiful place. For a short drive, you can feel like you’re in the woods with the animals.”

Visitors who want to spend more time in the park’s serene setting can reserve one of three cabins or one of 136 campsites, which include primitive, RV, equestrian, accessible, and group camping sites.

During the colder, snowy months, the sledding hills provide fast-paced fun while snowshoeing and cross-country skiing on groomed trails are quieter pursuits.

Aside from the many adventures you can enjoy on your own, the park hosts free, year-round educational programs as well as Outdoor Skills Day in June and Western Heritage Day in August.

At the Outdoor Skills Day, visitors can try new outdoor activities with professional instruction. At the Heritage Day, the park celebrates its history as a former ranch with pony rides, hay rides, pioneer crafts, and campfire cooking.

“A favorite of the Western Day is eating warm cornbread right out of a Dutch oven along with the butter that we just made,” Groat said.

Highway 67 Adventure: Entertaining Fun

Head further south on Highway 67, and you’ll enter the town of Cripple Creek, home of the historic Butte Theater (buttetheater.com).

As you enter the Butte, located in a restored Victorian-era building at 139 E. Bennett Ave., you’ll feel like you’ve walked back to a slower time.

“Where else can you see theater at almost 10,000 feet? It’s a hidden gem up here,” said Zack Sztanyo, Butte Theater manager.

The Butte has productions year-round. From January to May, the nonprofit Friends of the Butte Theater run a community theater season that features productions with local actors and directors.

Each summer, The Butte produces a melodrama and a musical.

According to Sztanyo, the Butte is one of the few places in the country where you can see a classic melodrama, which includes audience participation, from booing and hissing at the villain to cheering on the hero.

“Sitting in this building seeing the classic melodrama being preserved gives you a sense of slowing down for a couple of hours while you participate in something that is unique,” Sztanyo said.

“It’s just good, fun entertainment for the whole family. If you’re going to get bit by the theater bug, the Butte is the perfect place to do it.”