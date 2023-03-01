Suddenly, or so it seems, chefs are discovering what other local restaurateurs already know, that Woodland Park residents like good food. In an explosion of new places to eat, the City above the Clouds is vying for recognition as a gustatory haven.

The new selections range from barbecue and pizza to fine-dining options and a gastro pub. Each is owned by a local, a distinguishing note to Woodland Park.

To be sure, Woodland Park is the place to come for a sampling of food lovingly prepared by local chefs.

Roy’s Crew BBQ

Roy Cassada brought his grilling skills from Oklahoma to Woodland Park, bought the old Smokehouse restaurant building at 720 W. Browning Ave and transformed the place into Roy’s Crew BBQ.

Cassada is a master in the art of barbecue, experienced gained when he opened his first restaurant in Oklahoma in 1996 when he was 20. His future wife came to work as a waitress.

The couple, parents of eight children, made some changes to the interior while keeping the rustic charm along with the booths, a remnant of the former local favorite, Smokehouse.

Cassada specializes in fresh mesquite barbecue, ribs, chicken, pork and sausage. In addition to the meats and sides, the menu includes chicken fried steak and catfish. Open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Roy’s Crew serves breakfast that features the barbecued meats, biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls, all made on the spot.

Once the remodeling is complete, Cassada expects to open the restaurant by the middle of March.

The Swiss Chalet

Roberto Calcagno bought a Woodland Park institution and made it his own, with a focus on food with a European flair.

With his menu, Calcagno adds his culinary know-how to dishes that enhance the flavors inherent to beef, wild boar, lamb, chicken, veal, pasta, salmon and a fish of the day, perhaps swordfish or halibut. In the beef category, the restaurant features a “a cowboy style” bone-in ribeye bordelaise. The side dishes add tasteful interest to the entrees.

Calcagno emphasizes that everything is made from scratch, including the meat and vegetable stocks.

Desserts are tempting and include strudel, sacher torte, fondue and crème brulee.

Calcagno has an ambitious schedule, including happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. daily. Menu options are foods that glorify the cuisines of Spain, Iceland, Italy, Germany and Austria, along with house wines, beers and cocktails.

In the interest of maintaining the local flavor, Calcagno gets his meats from the Woodland Butcher Block. And be sure to check out the chandelier, a masterpiece that belonged to Calcagno’s great grandmother.

Last year, Calcagno opened his first Woodland Park restaurant, Mountainara | Cucina Italiana, in Gold Hill Square South, where he concentrates on Italian food.

For information about the restaurant at 19263 U.S. Highway 24, call 719-687-2001.

Red Diamond Gastro Pub

From cooking in a food truck to stirring up recipes in a brick-and-mortar building at 112 Elm in Gold Hill Square North, James Deimling serves up a twist on old favorites: Kimchi instead of sauerkraut on a Reuben, for instance. Or bacon and red onion on a patty melt. Clam Chowder? Deimling makes Trout Chowder.

Along with the menu items, Red Diamond offers 20 beers, five on tap along with root beer, in addition to a selection of mocktails. For snacks, chili lime chicharrones and “BBQ Pork Loaded Nachos” are two selections. Veggie items include charred broccolini.

On the sweet side, Deimling introduces diners to his mother’s recipe for buttermilk pie in addition to his own invention of deep-fried Oreo cream pie A taste of each would probably be something like going to dessert heaven. Forget the guilt and go for it.

With help from the bartender Caleb Stone, Deimling opens the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week and accepts reservations for parties of six or more. “That’s when a restaurant should be open,” he said.

In only a short time, Deimling’s food is attracting a packed house. And when it comes to local, Deimling fits the bill; he attended Woodland Park schools from first grade through graduation in 2001. For reservations, call 719-722-1699.

AJ’s Pizzeria

This spring, AJ’s is set to open the doors to a new location, from Gold Hill Square South to a more visible spot downtown. The building, designed by David Langley Architects, is distinctive, an architectural gem for the city’s downtown corridor.

AJ’s was a hit from the first day of opening a decade ago. Residents liked the local aspect, not to mention those luscious garlic knots. Or the Classic Pizza, which customers rate No. 1. With three kinds of meat — pepperoni, ham and sausage — the classic is a sample of what’s cooking at AJ’s.

For Aron and his wife, Amber Melvick, the new location was accomplished at the request of the customers, who asked for mountain light and a patio. Presto! Langley designed the patio with an eye on that Colorado sun.

AJ’s, at 250 U.S. Highway 24, is more than pizza joint. There are salads, subs, wings and appetizers that include jalapeno poppers. For the sweet side, AJ’s features frosted cinnamon knots with warm butter dipping sauce.

For information, call 719-687-4505.

Woodland Park Farmers Market

Not a restaurant, but new every week in the summer season is the farmers market in Memorial Park in downtown Woodland Park. A nonprofit whose manager is Sara Swart, the market is a social and nutritional treat for residents and visitors.

For the foodie, the market is a zinger, with produce, pasta, cheese, salsas, jams, pastries and other baked goods, coffee, pickled peppers, beef, yak and food trucks. As well, the market features a vendor with llama and alpaca fibers in addition to a crafter of wood.

It can be a stepping-stone for young entrepreneurs who make and sell their products. For little kids, there is story time told by someone from the Woodland Park library.

The market is so popular that the organization is working with Teller Senior Coalition to offer transport for clients who live outside of Woodland Park.

To ensure continuity, the organization offers internships for students. This season’s interns are Serene Miller, a middle school student, and her brother Ian, a senior at the high school. The two are both repeat interns. “They know the vendors and help us set up and take down,” Swart said.

For people with Double Up cards, the Colorado Department of Agriculture provides a 50% match for Colorado products bought at the market. Qualifiers are those who are SNAP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, recipients.

To begin the season, Swart pivots to allow out-of-state growers to sell their produce, up until Colorado’s farmers have a yield, probably around July. “By then, our growers come from Pueblo, the Eastern Plains and Front Range,” she said. “We’re hoping to get some local farmers.”

Two of the favorites are returning, Pepinos and Taylor Produce.

The Friday market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 2 to Sept. 29. For information, check wpfarmersmarket.com or facebook.com/wpfarmersmarket.