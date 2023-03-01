Coffee shops in Teller County offer so much more than the proverbial “cup of Joe” for residents and visitors, and are great establishments to congregate, meditate or grab a beverage and meal to-go. Either way, you will be assured in getting a quality beverage, pastry or breakfast, lunch or snack at the varied options in the area.

Cafe LEO

Cafe LEO is one of the original coffee shops in Woodland Park that provided a sanctuary for coffee and tea lovers, along with pastries, sandwiches and Wi-Fi. The homemade baked goods are freshly made daily with the finest ingredients. Breakfast and lunch sandwich options include fresh bagel pairings such as mozzarella and tomato caprese, southwestern, avocado or salmon. Located at 320 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, Cafe LEO is open daily from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 719-687-6670 or go to cafe-leo.business.site to pre-order and for more information.

The Coffee Cottage

Staff at the Coffee Cottage are very proud of their quality Model Citizen coffee beans roasted on-site, as well as their homemade pastries and sandwiches made from scratch with the highest quality ingredients. This veteran- owned business, at 757 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, is where customers will find a relaxed atmosphere, delicious menu options and complementary wifi. Call 719-686-6810 to order ahead or check out thecoffeecottageco.com to learn more.

Costello Street Coffee House

Costello Street Coffee House is situated in the historic, Victorian-style 1885 McLaughlin House in Florissant at the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 24 and Teller County 1 at 2679 US Highway 24. The menu includes gourmet coffees and specialty teas, all prepared by the well-trained staff. Breakfast pastries, desserts, quiche, biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos and sandwiches are served in a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere in the Victorian-style dining room. The restaurant is open 6:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily. For more information, call 719-374-6408 or go to costellocoffeehouse.com.

Creations Everlasting

Creations Everlasting Boutique, Coffee and Tea Room, 410 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, is consistently voted by locals as “Best Coffee in Cripple Creek.” Proprietor Edie Smith prepares a full array of espresso drinks, black, and green and herbal teas, along with daily soups, specials, sandwiches, desserts and breakfast. Locals have a saying regarding this lovely “gem” as the place to go to relax and revive your spirit with a “cup of coffee, tea and prayer.” Creations Everlasting also features “shopping therapy” options with contemporary clothing, home decor and official NFL merchandise. The tea room offers catering services as well as private tea parties, available by reservation. Call 719-964-3502 or go to creationseverlasting.com for more information.

Gold Camp Bakery

Coffee is just the beginning at Gold Camp Bakery, 112 S. Third St., Victor. Owner Gertrud Wuellner bakes, on-site, the breads, cookies, pastries and cakes to pair with the coffee menu that features espresso, latte and cappuccino. The custom sandwiches are made with house-made bread. The breakfast pastries are a delicious, quick meal and the miner’s pies (filled with beef, potatoes and carrots) are hearty and generously portioned. Call 719-689-9300 to order ahead or place catering orders.

Gold Camp Cafe

One of the newest additions to downtown Cripple Creek, the Gold Camp Cafe, 333 E. Bennett Ave., has become a popular place to grab a custom coffee or fresh-squeezed flavored lemonade (blood orange, anyone?) and yummy breakfast item while on the run, or to linger and take advantage of the free Wi-Fi while catching up on emails. The cafe proudly brews coffee with beans roasted by Huckleberry Roasters of Denver. The breakfast burritos, sandwiches and pastries are made from scratch to order. Orders may be called in at 719-642-8989 or emailed in at facebook.com/GoldCampCafe333. Just click on the “start order” button.

The Human Bean

The Human Bean is Woodland Park’s newest coffee establishment and offers a convenient drive-thru located at 275 W. Midland Ave. The extensive coffee menu offers espresso, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, cold brew, and smoothies as well as fresh bakery items and sandwiches. They are open daily from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. and offer local delivery. Call 719-922-4210 or go to thehumanbean.com to place an order and view their menu.

Joanie’s Deli and Bakery

Coffee at Joanie’s Deli and Bakery is just one of so many options for food and beverage at the popular Woodland Park eatery. They offer well-made cappuccinos, lattes and brews to-go, along with homemade pastries, breakfast, lunch sandwiches, soups, quiches and desserts. Don’t let the full parking lot or line at the register deter you; they are well-organized and the friendly, knowledgable staff will quickly take your order. Call-in and text orders are processed efficiently. Located at 110 E. Midland Ave., Joanie’s is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. Call 719-686-9091 or go to joaniesdeli.com for ordering information.

Righteous Grounds Coffee Roasters

At Righteous Grounds Coffee Roasters, 108 N. Park St., Woodland Park, customers savor the in-house roasted coffee and fresh-baked goods. Owned by husband and wife, Jessie and Jim Huthmaker, the shop serves “coffee with a purpose” — their tagline. With a Christian-themed atmosphere, the cozy shop features upbeat sayings on the walls of the century-old, log cabin-style building, coupled with comfortable seating, a neighborly mug rack and stellar views of Pikes Peak.Call 719-357-6276 or visit righteousgroundscoffeeroasters.com.

Starbucks

In addition to its well-known coffee and tea beverages, the Woodland Park Starbucks, 19590 E. US Highway 24, has innovated and changed with the times to accommodate the community’s needs. Thursday evenings at this location have become popular hangouts for chess players, crocheters and rock, gem and mineral enthusiasts. And the staff is open to welcoming any other club or hobby groups that may want to meet. Call 719-686-7850 for more information. Also: Don’t forget there’s a Starbucks inside Safeway on Highway 24..