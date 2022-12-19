As many do when coming to the end of the year, I took a look back to review how the year went. In particular, I looked at our travels.
My wife and I were blessed in 2022 that we were able to get out of town for four trips: Texas, Florida, Montana and Virginia. I shared our experiences in my columns. I continue to hope that the readers of this column get some insights into our country’s history, and are motivated to go see some of the locations themselves.
While we enjoyed all four trips, if forced to choose one, I would say the Montana trip was my favorite. Specifically, getting to see the Bitterroot Valley, Traveler’s Rest State Park and Glacier National Park. The views in Glacier are spectacular, and I would encourage anyone who hasn’t been there to put a visit on your bucket list.
Looking ahead to 2023, there are more opportunities for our history related travel. One area we haven’t seen and are considering includes the Columbia River Valley. And part of that trip would be to the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park replica of Fort Clatsop. Just outside of Astoria, Oregon, Fort Clatsop is where Lewis and Clark spent the winter of 1805-1806 before heading back to St. Louis. They left Fort Clatsop in March of 1806.
Other possibilities include visiting parts of Tennessee. I’ve been to Nashville and Andrew Jackson’s home close to Nashville called The Hermitage, but my wife has not. I would like for her to see both. Further, a visit to the Shiloh National Military Park in southwest Tennessee has been on my to-do list for a while. The Civil War battle at Shiloh in April 1862 was a bloody brawl. The casualty lists that came out of the battle shocked the nation.
Regarding Andrew Jackson, his life experiences and his military record and public service are amazing. However, and I am cognizant of trying to not have “presentism” skew a backward view, some of his actions and a number of his presidential decisions are hard to stomach. Let me know if you would like my take on him. (Did you know he was involved in a number of duels? In one, with a fellow Tennessean named Charles Dickinson, he took a shot to the chest before returning his shot, which killed Dickinson. The wound to the chest bothered him the rest of his life.)
Eventually we would also like to visit New York, both the city and the state. Have never been to the city, and I’d like to do some visits to sites associated with the French and Indian War.
I hope your holiday season is enjoyable, and wish you good travels in 2023.
