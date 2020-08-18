When the Green Box Arts Festival resumes a full schedule in the summer of 2021, a work by renowned artist James Turrell will thrust the town in the art stratosphere.
Titled “Skyspace,” the piece is an observatory to be installed on Red Devil Mountain overlooking the Gazebo Lake in Green Mountain Falls.
In addition to the piece, public restrooms and parking will be added, along with a nature trail beginning at Joyland Church. The trail will provide a pedestrian connection between the town entrance and the town center.
“We thought the piece would be interesting not just for Green Mountain Falls’ residents but for art pilgrims around the world,” said Chris Keesee, the festival’s co-founder, with Larry Keigwin.
The two made the announcement Aug. 3 on their weekly video show “Happy Hour with Chris and Larry,” when they interviewed Green Box artists while mixing up a new cocktail. But with the announcement of the Turrell piece, the two popped the cork on a bottle of champagne.
Turrell, who lives in Flagstaff, Ariz., created more than 85 “Skyspaces,” for exhibits around the world. “Turrell’s ‘Twilight Epiphany’ at Rice University in Houston is one of the largest Skyspaces in the world that can hold up to 120 people on two different levels,” Keesee said.
Turrell is currently working on the “Roden Crater” at the site of an extinct volcano in Prescott, Ariz. “He is turning the land into a web of underground Skyspaces,” Keesee said. “When the work is completed there will be 21 viewing spaces and six underground tunnels.”
According to a press release from Green Box, for more than 50 years, Turrell has created eloquent, deceptively simple artworks that explore the complexity of light as a medium. All Skyspaces are specifically proportioned chambers, perfectly positioned in nature, with apertures in the ceiling open to the sky.
As well, the project will provide opportunities for Green Mountain Falls to become an official Dark Sky Community.
“I’ve always been interested in his work, not only because of how original his work is but also because of his values as a human being,” Keesee said. “If we don’t jump on board and turn down some of the light in our cities, future generations may never be able to see the stars.”
Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation will own the piece while the Green Box Arts Festival will take care of the administration, programming and maintenance.