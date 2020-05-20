Four years ago, the Nick Naples “Carpe Diem Scholarship” was established to honor and celebrate the memory of our son Nick, who along with his two friends and fellow Boy Scouts was tragically killed coming home from Scout camp in Wyoming on June 30, 2012.
The annual scholarship is open to any student who participated in Scouts, marching band, a church youth group, Mission trips and/or volunteering — all activities near and dear to Nick’s heart. Nick lived by the motto, “Carpe Diem,” so a requirement for scholarship applicants was to write an essay describing how they live by this motto and how do they give back to their community.
One $3,000 scholarship or two $1,500 scholarships are awarded every year depending on the applications, but this year due to the difficulty all our seniors are going through, three scholarships for $1,500 were awarded. Congratulations go to Avery Strube, Alexandra Lanucha and Bianca Bryant:
• Stube is a Boy Scout and he completed his Eagle project at the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, where he is a volunteer. He likes to explore Colorado and he is currently hiking the Colorado Trail with his dad. His future plans include attending Pikes Peak Community College to study computer sciences and then transferring to Texas A&M University. Stube’s teachers said he has a great work ethic, applies himself academically and he has the skills to be a future leader.
• Lanucha, a Girl Scout, completed a satellite library in Divide to earn her Gold Award. She also participated in Beta Club, National Honors Society, National Honors Society Sports Medicine, Varsity Soccer, Key Club and is in the top 5% of her class. While in middle school, she took a school trip to Marine Lab in the Florida Keys which piqued her interest in a career as a marine biologist. Lanucha will attend Colorado State University to study Biology and after that she hopes to attend Oregon State University to complete a master’s degree in oceanography. Her teachers describe her as an impressive student both academically and in her thoughtfulness and maturity. She is known as someone who can accomplish whatever task is in front of her and does so with a quality of work that is unmatched by most of the other students.
• Bryant, a Girl Scout, developed the Golden Meadows Dog Park to earn her Gold award. She is the 2020 Woodland Park High School senior class president and served on Student Council, Key Club, Rotary, Kiwanis, Theater, Madrigals and the inaugural WPHS swim team. Bryant has been interning at Forest Ridge Senior Living Facility since August 2019. Sha will attend Northern Arizona University with a planned major in Communication Sciences and Disorders and a minor in Psychology and Sign Language. Bryant aspires to become a Speech Pathologist. Adults who work with Bianca say she has already established herself as a leader in our community and has no fear of any project; she jumps right in and makes things happen.
In these three young people we have great future leaders in our community that we should all be very proud of as they continue on their journeys.
Nick Naples’ family has also hosted the annual Nick Naples Disc Golf Open in Woodland Park for five years to support an area nonprofit.