Four generations of diplomas, photographs, report cards, a marriage license and life stories are stored in a bag. “My grandmother kept all this stuff. My mother kept all this stuff; I keep all this stuff,” said Gari Lu Schwab.
The “stuff” represents family, multiple generations who contributed and continue to contribute to the history, culture and character of Cripple Creek.
“Grandpa worked in the mine; he led the donkeys underground,” Schwab said.
All these years later, the donkeys that roam around Cripple Creek today are said to be descended from the original “miners.” It’s part of Cripple Creek folklore.
The family line in Teller County started with Schwab’s grandparents: Harry Allen, born in 1909 in the old mining town of Anaconda, and Lucille Lindsay, who was born in Cripple Creek.
On June 18 when 17-year-old Braden Schwab graduates from the Cripple Creek-Victor High School, he will be the fifth generation to earn a diploma from the district.
Perusing the memories in the bag, Schwab pulls out her grandmother’s commencement speech, typed: “As the years went on, our minds continued to develop and we were never contented with the surface of things but dived to the bottom to feel the full force of nature and mankind,” reads part of it.
The details are sketchy as far as the family history and where the high school was at the time. “You know when you’re younger you don’t always ask the questions you’re supposed to ask,” she said. “And now they’re all gone.”
Plans to digitize all the family memorabilia went awry with the death of her sister after a car accident. “I immediately went to her house to get all the stuff; I didn’t want it to get lost,” Schwab said.
The family roots run deep in Cripple Creek. “My mom, Barbara Cook, worked for the Gold Rush newspaper under the owner, Bill Robinson,” she said, referring to the then-sister paper of the Ute Pass Courier, now the Pikes Peak Courier.
Schwab’s parents, Marvin and Barbara Cook, graduated from the schools in 1950 and 1951. “In 1951 there were 14 graduates from the school in Victor and 11 in Cripple Creek,” she said. “Now this is the clincher — here is a picture of Woodland Park’s graduating class in 1950 — there were six of them.”
The schools eventually consolidated in what was to become two buildings, Cresson Elementary School and Cripple Creek/Victor High School.
The family history is tied to the CC-V district, one way or another. Schwab, who is now a member of the RE-1 School District board, was a teacher’s aide for many years before she earned a degree in education from Regis University. “I taught fifth grade at Cresson until I retired two years ago,” she said.
Schwab’s son, Cody, also attended all 12 years in the district.
Braden, the 2020 graduate, will receive his diploma along with 11 others, each sitting a social-distanced six feet apart on the football field. The ceremony will conclude with a caravan of cars traveling throughout the neighborhoods of Cripple Creek and Victor.
No matter what he does — he currently works construction, Braden will be counted among those young men and women who were denied the usual graduation ceremony, but who nonetheless were celebrated by their communities in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.