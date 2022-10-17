In ceremonies last week, 72 Teller County sheriff’s deputies received the Shield 616 body armor package, thanks to a $200,000 gift from an anonymous donor and the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association. The package includes helmets, the protective shield, a harness and a copy of the King James Bible.
In a time when law enforcement officers face increased danger from the public, the vests offer a layer of protection when an active shooter fires with an AR-15 rifle.
“When I send the deputies out every day, I want them to have the best equipment,” said Sheriff Jason Mikesell. “But we don’t have that kind of money.”
The donor as well as the HDSA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to filling expense gaps in the sheriff’s office, responded. “This is something the deputies are going to wear every single day now,” Mikesell said.
The vests are lighter than those of the past, which allow officers to be faster in pursuit. “In the past, protective vests weighed around 60 pounds,” Mikesell said.
Jake Skifstad, a former Colorado Springs Police Officer, developed the Shield 616 after he was among law enforcement who responded to active shooters at New Life Church in 2007 and Planned Parenthood in 2015, both in Colorado Springs.
“These are calls you’ll never forget,” he said, speaking during the ceremonies Oct. 10 and 11.
At New Life, the gunman entered the church after the Sunday morning service and, with an AR-15, killed two and injured three.
“My job that morning was to guard the hallway,” he said. “I looked at the deceased on the floor and thought ‘how am I going to protect my community when I have no protection against an AR-15?”
Eight years later, on Black Friday, Skifstad responded to the call at Planned Parenthood.
“That morning, I got to witness the highest level of bravery and heroism I had ever seen,” he said. “Those officers and first responders had to engage with the guy they had no protection against, yet they still went in.”
By the time the shooter, Robert Dear, dropped his rifle and surrendered, three people were dead and nine injured.
Despite thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment, there is no protection against an active shooter with an AR-15, Skifstad said. “I want to tell you I was absolutely terrified. I said a prayer and I had a moment of peace during that prayer.”
Subsequently, Skifstad resigned from the department to start the Shield 616 nonprofit organization and develop the package, which can be customized.
Accepting the donation, Mikesell expressed gratitude to the donor and the HDSA. “Without their partnership with Jake (Skifstad) to raise money, we couldn’t have done this,” he said.
The sheriff added that the HDSA raised $400,000 last year for the office.
For Mikesell, the donation is a relief. “Things that keep me up at night are ‘have I had them trained enough, do we have the most advanced tactics, and do they have the best equipment?’” he said. “So, that when the deputies are out on the street, I never have to say, ‘I should have given them more, should have done more.’”