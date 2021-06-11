Two Woodland Park police commanders were placed on "routine paid administrative leave" last week as part of a criminal investigation. The announcement by the city of Woodland Park comes just a few weeks after the department's Chief of Police, Miles De Young, was placed leave in a separate investigation.
City Manager Michael Lawson confirmed that on June 7, Woodland Park's acting police chief, Commander Ryan Holzwarth, and Commander Andy Leibbrand were placed on leave after being interviewed by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Teller County Sheriff's Office. Those two entities are in charge of that investigation, Lawson said.
No charges have been filed, and "the city does not have any details of what the allegations are," a news release stated.
Holzwarth had been the acting chief since mid-May, when De Young was placed on paid administrative leave following allegations the department received about “his conduct in the workplace,” a city official said.
Currently in charge of the department of 22 sworn officers are Sgts. Mike McDaniel and Beth Huber, Lawson said Friday.
"The sergeants are doing a great job so far, just keeping things steady. We are fully staffed on the patrol side and there should be no visible impact to the community on the day-to-day policing," he said.
De Young was placed on leave May 13 return pending the results of the investigation, which is being done by the city of Woodland Park, Lawson said. The allegations are not criminal in nature, he said, but declined to provide details on the allegations, citing the active investigation. De Young was appointed chief in 2015.
The city of Woodland Park is "in the process of bringing in an interim chief as soon as next week," Lawson said.
He added, "The investigatory work is complete but we don't have a final report yet. We anticipate having that report next week."
Lawson said the chief's investigation was done by a third-party investigator.
"We hope to bring closure to the situation here soon for the Chief De Young investigation," he said.
As for the CBI and Teller County Sheriff's Office investigation of Cmdrs. Holzwarth and Leibbrand, Lawson said, "We do hope for a prompt resolution to that one as well. It's just not in our control."
The Gazette's Erin Prater and Tamera Twitty contributed to this report.