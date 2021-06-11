Two Woodland Park police commanders were placed on "routine paid administrative leave" last week as part of a criminal investigation, according to a news release from the city of Woodland Park.
On June 7, Woodland Park's acting police chief, Commander Ryan Holzwarth, and Commander Andy Leibbrand were placed on leave after being interviewed by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Teller County Sheriff's Office, according to City Manager Michael Lawson.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Teller County Sheriff's Office notified Lawson of the investigation last week and requested to "interview some executive-level members" of the police department, according to the release.
No charges have been filed, and "the city does not have any details of what the allegations are," the release stated.
Holzwarth had been the acting chief since mid-May, when Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young was placed on paid administrative leave following allegations the department received about “his conduct in the workplace,” a city official said.
De Young was placed on leave May 13 return pending the results of the investigation, Lawson said. The allegations are not criminal in nature, he said.
Lawson declined to provide details on the allegations, citing the active investigation.
De Young, who was appointed chief in 2015, was trained as a military police officer and a psychological warfare specialist through the U.S. Army Reserve and Minnesota Army National Guard, according to the city’s website. He has worked as a patrol sergeant at three law enforcement agencies, as well as an emergency medical technician and as a wildland firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service.
KRDO Channel 13 reported June 9 that Woodland Park's Acting Mayor Hilary LaBarre said she has asked for support from Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski and District Attorney Michael Allen to help with personnel matters.
The Gazette's Erin Prater and Tamera Twitty contributed to this report.