A criminal investigation has resulted in two police commanders being placed on "routine paid administrative leave," according to a Monday news release from the city of Woodland Park.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Teller County Sheriff's Office notified City Manager Michael Lawson of the investigation on Monday and requested to "interview some executive-level members" of the police department, according to the release.
No charges have been filed, and "the city does not have any details of what the allegations are," the release stated.