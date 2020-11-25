Twelve nonprofits have partnered with businesses in Woodland Park to decorate windows for the holidays.
The voting for the windows was set to begin on Shop Small on Nov. 28 through Dec. 5.
People are encouraged to visit the windows and then text their vote to 833-763-0494. The theme is SoundZ of the Season, which coincides with the Lighter Side of Christmas Season for 2020.
The following nonprofits and businesses are partnered: Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center and SATURN; Hungry Bear and Woodland Park Junior Wrestling Club; Rhapsody and Habitat for Humanity; Café Leo and Toastmasters Above the Clouds; Mountain View Yogurt Plus and Help The Needy; Cowbells Building and the Mountain Artists on one side and the Woodland Park Senior Organization on the other side; The Cowhand and Teller Senior Coalition in one window and the Ute Pass Historical Society in another window; GearLab and DayBreak – An Adult Day Program; Joanies Deli and Status: Code 4, Inc; and Williams Log Cabin Furniture has the Lighter Side of Christmas Crazy Hat Contest in the gazebo outside.
Woodland Designs is also participating and is sponsoring the event with SOAR.
This is the third window-decorating contest for 2020. The first contest was around July 4 and the second was around Sept. 19. The first contest had three participants; the second had eight and this time it has grown to 12.
The Nonprofit Cooperative, a project of SOAR, promotes the events through social media and has plans to offer the contests again in 2021. If you’d like to get involved as a nonprofit or as a business, connect with Gayle Gross to make sure you’re updated on activities. Text windecor to 833-763-0494 and you’ll be placed on the list to receive updates.
Gayle Gross has assisted nonprofits in Teller County since 1999. In 2018 ,the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County began meeting monthly in order to provide training and opportunities for nonprofits to collaborate. For more information about the Co-Op, email iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org.