One man was arrested after deputies found an assortment of drugs at a house outside of Woodland Park, according to a news release from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Sunday at 907 S. Woodland Ave. and reportedly recovered 108 fentanyl pills, 2.6 grams of methamphetamine, 0.55 grams of heroin, seven loaded needles containing heroin, 59 Seroquel pills, 66 trazodone pills and 400 milliliters of an unknown liquid substance. Deputies also recovered a loaded pistol.

Cody Dillon Haakensen, 24, was arrested and faces charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office: two counts of drug felonies–special offender; unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a Class 2 drug felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance–Class 4 drug felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haakensen is being held on $50,000 bond and is expected in court for a first appearance hearing on Feb. 27.

Haakensen is also facing charges in El Paso County for a criminal incident in December 2022 and was out on bond at the time of his arrest on Sunday. He was charged with aggravated first-degree motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance (1-4 grams of fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. The bond in this case was set at $3,000 and Haakensen posted bail out on Jan. 6.

Contact the writer: annika.schmidt@gazette.com