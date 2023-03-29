In what Mary Bielz called a “ shot in the dark,” the Cripple Creek/Victor School District nonetheless won a $1.5 million RISE – Resilience, Response, Innovation and Student Equity Fund — grant in 2021.

Speaking to a group of community stakeholders March 20, Bielz highlighted the need to continue the momentum created by the grant, which sunsets in September.

“We wrote this grant with the bottom line of understanding of how to alleviate poverty,” said Bielz, president of the CCV school board.

The district’s goals are broad and include providing students with careers and a living wage. In less than two years after receiving the grant, the district constructed a building trades mini-factory adjacent to the school.

To date, 35 students have enrolled in the construction trades class and are charged with assembling two affordable manufactured homes a year.

The grant provided $473,000 toward supplies and materials.

“With this program, the students will have industry certification before they graduate,” said Miriam Mondragon, the superintendent. “They will learn how to set the manufactured homes onto the property, a rare skill.”

The class is in partnership with Clayton Homes of Pueblo that specializes in manufactured homes. While lot fees can be a hindrance to owning a manufactured home, the district has available school property, in addition to the possibility of a donation of land, said Bielz, in a later interview.

“We’re going to use the model of Habitat for Humanity,” she said.

Some students in the construction trades classes are learning to be artisans. Their teacher, Shawn Naprawa, held up samples of cutting boards and plaques crafted with a variety of wood types.

In a day for demonstrating the effects of the grant to the stakeholders, the culinary arts students served up vegetable kabobs, tea sandwiches and fruit tarts, for a taste of future careers. The Colorado Restaurant Association helped design the curriculum.

Annie Durham oversees the trades’ programs as director of Career Technical Education with offices in the Adult Education Center.

The district leveraged funds from the initial grant to locate the center in a re-purposed modular classroom. In partnership with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center and job coach Denise Wilson, the center helps adults gain skills with the goal of following a career path. The grant funded computers and other supplies.

“This is what’s happening nationally; not everybody has to go to college so we’re trying to be proactive and get parents interested,” said Teller County commission chair Dan Williams.

For Bielz, the RISE grant signals a beginning.

“There is still a lot of suffering that I thought we would have alleviated,” she said. “It bothers me that our poverty index right now at this school is over 70%.”

On a school bus ride recently, Bielz had intimate conversations with three students for whom she expressed sorrow and empathy. A first grader’s father was in prison and the father of a second grader died by gunshot in Colorado Springs.

“So that’s the demographic of the kids we serve,” she said.

Bielz took a stab at the voter-approved gaming that launched in 1991.

“Gaming grew up fast and left the kids behind,” she said.

The key to alleviating poverty is education, she said.

“I equate the Cripple Creek/Victor schools to a hospital’s emergency room,” she said. “And you know as well as I do that it takes a whole lot more money to operate an ER.”

To emphasize the need Bielz spoke of a five year-old who did not recognize the alphabet.

“Now, tell me what that looks like,” she said. “We consider ourselves change agents and we have our hands on hope. We are united in purpose and mind to serve our children and this community.”