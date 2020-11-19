In honor of the "Hold my beer" year which is, and thankfully almost was, this year:
I am eternally indebted to you, 2020, for the things you have not taken away. But gratefulness about the rest of it? OK, give me a minute. Need an adult drink for this one.
Nope, nothing.
If 2020 were a beer, it would be a beer I would never drink again. A beer about whose awfulness I would write epic poetry and social media screeds. I would council all my friends and acquaintances, forevermore, to avoid it like the plague.
I've never met a beer as heinous as 2020, but I've met a few that come close -- if not for their inherent qualities, or lack thereof, then the era of my life in which they entered.
One would be, sorry, Yuengling.
Another is Sam Adams' Cherry Wheat.