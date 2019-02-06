The twos were far from terrible at Marc Malenfant and Robert Hemphill’s Cogstone Brewing Co., which opened in early 2016 in a retail plaza in the Village Seven neighborhood.
Not only did the Colorado Springs craft brewpub double in size after expanding into the remodeled storefront next door, last year its beers earned major cred and hardware, including bronze at Denver’s Great American Beer Festival and bronze at the World Beer Cup, the industry’s largest annual competition.
“It was awesome to know our beers are on par with some of the best,” said Malenfant, whose brewery marks its third birthday with a daylong party, beer releases, live music and raffles Saturday.
If you haven’t already, you’ll have to wait ‘til Cinco de Mayo to try Cogstone’s GABF-winning Chips & Salsa Cream Ale. Hemphill’s beet cream ale recipe, which took third in the “field,” or vegetable-infused, category at the 2018 WBC “Olympics of beer,” will be back for a very limited run starting Saturday.
“A cream ale is designed to compete with lagers,” Malenfant said. “It’s easy to drink.”
Straightforward words from a former commercial airline pilot who admits his second career turned out to be a little more labor-intensive than he might have hoped.
“I knew it was going to be a lot of work, but I was hoping I overestimated,” he said.
In business, though, busyness is a good thing. And busy it was. Before the brewery acquired the adjoining space and wrapped nearly a year of renovations, peak nights could bring the kinds of crowds that made it tough to expand the brand.
“People didn’t want to have to wait. They’d see it full and keep on going,” he said.
That’s no longer such an issue. The addition, which opened last March, brought double the dining/drinking area, and also made room for a postage-stamp-sized performance stage, more storage in the back and a wider strip of patio for outside seating.
Malenfant and Hemphill keep things fresh, creative and feedback-fueledby releasing a new firkin weekly, on Thursdays.
“That way, we’re able to kind of test things out and refine, figure out what works, what doesn’t,” Malenfant said.
For now, they’re still pulling that off, among almost a dozen house-made creations, on the modest 1.3-barrel system with which they launched.
Another growth spurt is on the horizon, though.
“We want to expand the brewing operation, for sure … to probably a seven- to 10-barrel system,” Malenfant said. “So yeah, a lot bigger.”