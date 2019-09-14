Bines & Brews

Organizers of the 6th Annual Bines & Brews in Monument learned earlier this month that the fresh Cascade hops designated for the festival's wet hop brews had been destroyed by mold and not enough hops were available from other area vendors to cover the ruined supply. The event is continuing, however, with a challenge to brewers to create their best "hop forward" brews. The event is 1-5 p.m. Sept. 21 in Monument's Limbach Park, 151 Front St. Tickets are $25. Info: bit.ly/2m7kITf