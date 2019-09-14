Clearance plants make me unbearably sad. You know: the ugly, wilted, half-crispy ones that get remaindered to gardening-section back aisles where they can’t upset anyone with their looks.
I buy them because I feel sorry for them and they’re cheap, but also because if they fail to thrive under my care I can tell myself it wasn’t my fault.
With plants, it usually is.
Back in May, I hoped to close the book on my frustrating history of floracide by successfully parenting some hops rhizomes to fruition. Unlike plants that propagate from seeds, like sci-fi clones and friendship bread, hops sprout from root clippings that originated from a Hops Plant Zero.
My clippings came from Local Relic, along with a Sunday afternoon how-to-grow class led by an expert from Pikes Peak Urban Gardens. Even after the tips and encouragement, I didn’t have high hopes for my hops, especially given my past experience with deliberate horticulture. But the rhizomes were free and the class came with a beer tasting. What was there to lose?
Almost three and a half months after a weekend gardening binge that saw the installation of those four hop rhizomes — two Nugget, two Centennial — in a strip of bedding in my west side yard, I am happy to report a 75% success rate. One of the Nuggets didn’t make it, but everyone else is climbing tough — even the one my dog, Stone, plowed through trying to tackle a fence-scaling raccoon in mid-August. Three weeks after being snapped off 6 inches from the ground, that plant is back to 4 feet, nearly where it was before the abrupt pup-pruning.
Clearly, I am a repressed master gardener who just needed the right inspiration.
Alas, no.
There’s a reason my hops are defying the Horticultural Laws of Stephanie.
“Hops are a weed. They’ll grow anywhere,” said Greg Hopper, of Hopster Hops, El Paso County’s only commercial hops farm. “It’s only when you put them in a straight line and make them grow how you want them to grow that they screw up.”
Weed or not, I’m still going to demand props for my hops growing more or less in the place I wanted them to grow. Hopper tells me things should only get better. The rhizomes’ roots are probably deep enough (maybe 2 or 3 threefeet) that next spring the plants should return with gusto.
“By the end of next year, those roots will be 10 feet,,” said Hopper, who counseled me to let my plants die at the end of the season and then cut them back all the way to the ground.
If I nurture them well and add a little nitrogen and compost to the soil next spring, my plants and I should enjoy a nice long relationship — on average 25 years.
“We have really hard winters, which is good for hops but at the same time you want to make sure that your roots are really healthy,” Hopper said. “And if they don’t come up fast (next season), you don’t give up on them. You just say, ‘Well, they’re growing a little slow.’”
In other words, I should be patient. I can (try to) do that.
Perhaps by harvest time next year, and most likely by 2021, my plants will have produced enough buds I can contribute to a community brew at Local Relic, which was kind of the idea behind May’s no-strings rhizome giveaway.
“Everything that we’re picking today is grown as part of the hop-cropping collaborative,” a partnership between Local Relic and Drew Johnson, of Front Range Organic Hops, and Pikes Peak Urban Gardens, said Local Relic’s Jeff Zearfoss at last Sunday’s picking party at the Carter Payne Chapel. “You came to the hop-cropping class. That’s sort of the beginning of the hop-cropping season. This is sort of the culmination of it.”
For the record, hops picking by hand is a labor-intensive and sticky affair, but it brings the kinds of benefits that leave speed in the dust.
“One person, one bine, one hour,” said Hopper, perched at a table and plucking buds from bines last Sunday. In the same amount of time, his harvesting machine can strip the flowers from 75 bines.
If you ask me, and Hopper, the machine is missing out.
Pick by hand and “you can sit here, drink beer, talk to your neighbors and learn about the issues and concerns and meet new people,” Hopper said.
“Yeah it’s slower, but it’s better.”