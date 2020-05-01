Axe and the Oak

Axe and the Oak is offering a to-go cocktail of the week. 

 Contributed photo

You can count on cocktails made at Axe and the Oak. You can still get your fix even while you can’t grab a drink at the whiskey bar. Axe and the Oak is offering a to-go cocktail of the week, such as a Blueberry Moonshine Lemonade. Drinks are available for pickup and delivery. For more info, visit axeandtheoak.com. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

