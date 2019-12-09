#2: Amanda's Fonda

"Wonderful food! The salsa is the bomb. Love the cabbage salad." - Gazette reader

Location: 3625 Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

 Carol Lawrence, The Gazette

I’ve had this ongoing joke with some of my friends: Amanda’s Fonda must be worth going to because it shares a name with yours truly. Recently, we stopped by to test the theory. My take? Amanda’s Fonda on Colorado Avenue serves, as its tagline goes, “serious Mexican food” and seriously good Mexican food. Its house margaritas are solid and its food menu is stacked with options, including delicious queso and steak fajitas.

It all comes with a cozy log cabin feel. There’s also a patio for warmer days. Don’t forget about its sister location on North Academy. More: amandascantina.com.

