Views and brews - that's what to expect at Colorado Mountain Brewery. The bar and restaurant is located on the west side of the Springs, facing the mountains and Garden of the Gods. The menu has a variety of dishes to choose from, and ever-changing seasonal brews. - Kelly Hayes, The Gazette
Kelly Hayes
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only