Arches National Park in Utah is one of the most surreal landscapes I’ve ever seen. Crescent-shaped rock formations are scattered across the park. The park can be toured via car, with trail stops along the route. One recommendation: wear extra sunscreen, especially if going in the afternoon — Kelly Hayes, The Gazette
Kelly Hayes
Reporter
