Hikers explore the Double Arches in Arches National Park outside Moab, Utah.

 Christian Murdock, The Gazette

Arches National Park in Utah is one of the most surreal landscapes I’ve ever seen. Crescent-shaped rock formations are scattered across the park. The park can be toured via car, with trail stops along the route. One recommendation: wear extra sunscreen, especially if going in the afternoon — Kelly Hayes, The Gazette

