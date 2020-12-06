We learned the brutal stories of Holocaust concentration camps in bestseller “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” — those life or death numbers tattooed on arms — and Heather Morris continues the stories with “Cilka’s Journey.” Sad, stunning and the truths from those who lived them. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette The Gazette
Pikes Pick:
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
