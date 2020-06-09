“Crip Camp” is the feel-better movie we need. The Netflix documentary takes place in 1971 at a hippie-run summer camp for kids with disabilities. The campers build their confidence and friendship, growing into leaders of a revolution. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Warm your heart with this Netfix documentary
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
