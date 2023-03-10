Visit Ute Valley Park for a nice day outside. With several trail options, you can take a trip to the park with your family or go solo. The park is just on the outskirts of Colorado Springs, making it great for a last-minute hike. Not into walking? The trail is also open to bikers — and you'll find a lot there on weekends. One of my favorite parts: Because the park is so big, there's a good amount of shaded and unshaded areas, so you can tailor your walk depending on the weather. — Kelly Hayes, The Gazette