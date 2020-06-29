If you've grown up in Colorado, like me, you might never have seen a firefly light up the summer night. But there's a chance for you yet. Your window of opportunity is small, however, so head south now to Fountain Creek Nature Center (320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain) where staff says it's the ideal time to see the tiny illuminators; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/fountain-creek-nature-center. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Time is right for fireflies at Fountain Creek Nature Center
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
