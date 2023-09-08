The Exchange on Tejon is a great cafe to enjoy brunch with friends or stop by and have a coffee. The restaurant has several vegan offerings and an overflowing case of delicious pastries. There's also a huge selection of drinks — you can even sample some different flavored mimosas with a flight! — Kelly Hayes, The Gazette
Kelly Hayes
Reporter
