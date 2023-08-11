Switchback Coffee on Shook’s Run is a great spot to enjoy a yummy cup of Joe while getting work done. The cafe offers a relaxing set-up with plenty of space. Their food menu is also impressive; I recommend the breakfast sandwich! — Kelly Hayes, The Gazette
Kelly Hayes
Reporter
