End the year with a sweet treat: Citrus Champagne Queenet. The crispy, butter pastry boasts an airy filling of Champagne-infused cream with a hint of orange citrus and topped with candied orange zest and a chocolate crisp. Order online at tfkcc.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Sweet ending to a tough year
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
