Located in Old Colorado City, Slice 420 serves up some delicious, New York-style pizza pies, available whole or by the slice. Not only is the pizza divine, the restaurant is dedicated to the daughter of the owners, Sofia, who suffers from epilepsy. The pair moved their pizzeria from Florida to Colorado Springs in order to gain legal access to alternative medicines that help Sofia. I recommend a slice of margherita pizza and a side of garlic knots. — Kelly Hayes, The Gazette
